Matt Helders talks timing of next Arctic Monkeys album

Arctic Monkeys. Picture: Press/Zackery Michael

The Mardy Bum drummer has revealed fans may not have to wait too long for the follow-up to Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

Matt Helders has discussed the time it may take for Arctic Monkeys to release their seventh studio album

Speaking to MusicFeeds, the drummer of the Sheffield band - who also consist of frontman Alex Turner, guitarist Jamie Cook and bassist Nick O'Malley - has discussed the band's follow-up to Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, revealing though there's "no real concrete plan" it may come sooner than we think.

Asked if it will be another five years before we see another Monkeys record, he replied: "I don’t think so. I think that break was based on various circumstances and that was sort of what we needed at the time. But it’s not a pattern we’re going to get used to as a band. We like being in the studio. We’re keen on making albums."

Listen to Alex Turner talk to John Kennedy about Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino:

The Arabella drummer added: "We’ll talk about what we’ll do next. There’s no real concrete plan at the moment. We’re all enjoying it a lot, we know we want to do some writing at some point but there’s nothing really. We haven’t really talked about it yet.

"I suppose when we’re back together on these last couple of tours we’ll start thinking about that. But yeah, there’s nothing actually planned yet."

READ MORE: The 1975 thank Arctic Monkeys during BRIT Awards acceptance speech

Watch the cover girl for Arctic Monkeys' debut single appear on The Chris Moyles Show:

Meanwhile, Matt Helders has starred in the video for his recent collaboration, Good Cop Bad Cop, which sees him take on producing duties for Joe Carnall.

Watch their Silk And Leather video, which pays homage to Radiohead's Just video:

Watch Arctic Monkeys play Mardy Bum in Sheffield: