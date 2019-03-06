Matt Helders talks timing of next Arctic Monkeys album

6 March 2019, 13:52

Arctic Monkeys
Arctic Monkeys. Picture: Press/Zackery Michael

The Mardy Bum drummer has revealed fans may not have to wait too long for the follow-up to Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

Matt Helders has discussed the time it may take for Arctic Monkeys to release their seventh studio album

Speaking to MusicFeeds, the drummer of the Sheffield band - who also consist of frontman Alex Turner, guitarist Jamie Cook and bassist Nick O'Malley - has discussed the band's follow-up to Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, revealing though there's "no real concrete plan" it may come sooner than we think.

Asked if it will be another five years before we see another Monkeys record, he replied: "I don’t think so. I think that break was based on various circumstances and that was sort of what we needed at the time. But it’s not a pattern we’re going to get used to as a band. We like being in the studio. We’re keen on making albums."

Listen to Alex Turner talk to John Kennedy about Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino:

The Arabella drummer added: "We’ll talk about what we’ll do next. There’s no real concrete plan at the moment. We’re all enjoying it a lot, we know we want to do some writing at some point but there’s nothing really. We haven’t really talked about it yet.

"I suppose when we’re back together on these last couple of tours we’ll start thinking about that. But yeah, there’s nothing actually planned yet."

READ MORE: The 1975 thank Arctic Monkeys during BRIT Awards acceptance speech

Watch the cover girl for Arctic Monkeys' debut single appear on The Chris Moyles Show:

Meanwhile, Matt Helders has starred in the video for his recent collaboration, Good Cop Bad Cop, which sees him take on producing duties for Joe Carnall.

Watch their Silk And Leather video, which pays homage to Radiohead's Just video:

Watch Arctic Monkeys play Mardy Bum in Sheffield:

Arctic Monkeys Songs

Latest Arctic Monkeys News

See more Latest Arctic Monkeys News

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner and The Smiths' Morrissey in 1985

Alex Turner channels young Morrissey in photo with fan in Australia
The Smiths debut album cover artwork

The best Debut Albums of all time

Lists

Best British Debut Albums

The best British debut albums of the 2000s

Lists

Radio X Top 100 Indie Love Songs

The 100 Best Indie Love Songs

Lists

Arctic Monkeys I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor single cover

What The I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor Cover Girl Looks Like Now...