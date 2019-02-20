The 1975 thank Arctic Monkeys as they win Best British Album

20 February 2019

The 1975 at the BRIT Awards
The 1975 at the BRIT Awards. Picture: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Matty Healy and co. took home the award for A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships at the BRIT Awards, which took place at The O2, London.

The 1975 have taken home to award for British Album of The Year for their third album A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships.

The Matty Healy-fronted band, beat stiff competition from George Ezra's Staying At Tamara's, Florence + The Machine's High As Hope, Jorja Smith's Lost & Found and Anne-Marie's Speak Your Mind to take home the gong.

It was the second award of the night for the Manchester-based act, who also won Best British Group. Singer Healy thanked one of the artists they were up against, saying: "We’re so humbled by this award, thank you to the BRITs, thanks to Arctic Monkeys for being such an inspiring and relevant band in 2019, we know how hard that is.”

The 1975 also performed at the awards ceremony, joining the likes of George Ezra, Little Mix and Calvin Harris in taking to the stage at The O2.

