Matt Helders: meeting Mel C makes up for "being robbed of a Grammy or three"

6 February 2024, 13:08

Matt Helders and Mel C
Matt Helders and Mel C. Picture: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace/Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Amanda Blank, the wife of the Arctic Monkeys drummer, posted a shot of the star and the Spice Girl at Sunday's ceremony in Los Angeles.

Amanda Blank, the American singer and rapper wife of Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders, has posted a photo of her husband with Spice Girl Melanie C at the Grammy Awards last weekend, claiming that the celebrity meeting made up for the band not winning anything on the night!

On her Instagram Story, Blank posted a shot of Helders and Melanie Chisholm, with the caption: "I may have been robbed of a Grammy or three, but I met Sporty Spice which makes up for everything and my wife cried when she met her."

The shot was captured by the fan account Crispyambase.

Arctic Monkeys were nominated for Best Rock Performance for Sculptures Of Anything Goes, Best Alternative Music Performance for Body Paint and Best Alternative Music Album for The Car, but were beaten by Boygenius and Paramore.

Blank also posted a photo of herself with Mel C, writing: "When I was in my freshman year of high school my best friend T and I camped out overnight, by ourselves, to buy tickets to the first ever Spice Girls tour in the US...

"The Spice Girls have all meant so much to all of us. I can’t really explain what it’s like to see one in the wild, to talk to one, to be hugged by one..."

Arctic Monkeys - Sculptures Of Anything Goes (Official Video)

"She held my hand and let me pour my heart out to her and she did it with so much kindness and generosity knowing how this moment was so much more significant for me than her...

"Mel C, sporty spice, you’re an icon a legend, vocal goddess and a gracious QUEEN!!!"

Blank also thanked Helders for "being my husband and letting me use the northern connection to ingratiate myself with this Liverpool legend."

Helders and Blank married in September 2023.

