Arctic Monkeys play last gig "until next record"

A drum technician for the AM rockers has bid the band "farewell" until their next album is released.

Arctic Monkeys have finished their last show in support of their Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino album.

Watch them play Fluorescent Adolescent at their homecoming gig in Sheffield.

The Sheffield rockers - comprised of Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Jami Cook and Nick O'Malley - have no more gigs left in the diary, and we probably won't see them again until they tour their next album.

As reported by NME, Arctic Monkeys drum tech Davey Latter took to Instagram to bid farewell to Turner and co, sharing an image which read: "90 SHOWS. FAREWELL. UNTIL NEXT RECORD".

See the image, which he shared on his Instagram Story below:

Drum tech Davey Latter shares an Instagram Story about his last live date with Arctic Monkeys. Picture: Instagram/ strummerteeth

Arctic Monkeys last scheduled gig saw them play Colombia at the Estereo Picnic Festival on Sunday 7 April.

See their setlist below, courtesy of setlist.fm

1. Do I Wanna Know?

2. Brianstorm

3. Snap Out of It

4. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

5. One Point Perspective

6. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

7. Library Pictures

8. Knee Socks

9. The Ultracheese

10. Teddy Picker

11. Dancing Shoes

12. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

13. Cornerstone

14. 505 (With "The Jam of Boston" ("… more )

15. Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

16. Crying Lightning

17. Pretty Visitors

18. Four Out of Five (Extended outro)

Encore:

19. Star Treatment

20. Arabella

21. R U Mine?

Hopefully, Arctic Monkeys fans won't have to wait too long to see them live or get album number seven from the rockers.

Speaking to MusicFeeds, drummer Helders was asked if there will be another wait between Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino and its follow-up, to which he responded: "I don’t think so. I think that break was based on various circumstances and that was sort of what we needed at the time.

"But it’s not a pattern we’re going to get used to as a band. We like being in the studio. We’re keen on making albums."

Watch Alex Turner talk about their sixth studio album with John Kennedy below:

Watch Arctic Monkeys play their debut single at London's Royal Albert Hall in 2018: