The 1975 beat Arctic Monkeys to win Best Group at the BRITs 2019

20 February 2019, 20:29 | Updated: 20 February 2019, 21:44

The 1975 Matty Healy and Arctic Monkeys Alex Turner
The 1975 Matty Healy and Arctic Monkeys Alex Turner. Picture: Simone Joyner/Getty Images & Didier Messens/Redferns

Matty Healy and co have pipped Alex Turner and co to the post in at the prestigious awards ceremony this year.

The 1975 have beaten Arctic Monkeys to pick up the award for the Best Group at the BRIT Awards 2019.

The Love It If We Made It band, who are fronted by Matty Healy, beat out stiff competition from the Sheffield band and Gorillaz, Little Mix and Years & Years to take home the gong.

Singer Healy used their acceptance speech to show allegiance with women amid allegations of sexual misconduct within the industry, referring to a recent article written by Guardian journalist about the musician Ryan Adams.

He said: “A friend of ours, Laura Snapes, said this and I thought that we should all think about it. She said that in music, male misogynist acts are examined for nuance and defended as traits of difficult artists. Whilst women and those who call them out are treated as hysterics who don’t understand art."

READ MORE: Why Matt Healy thinks Arctic Monkeys were the band of the '00s and The 1975 are the band of this decade

The 1975 at the BRIT Awards 2019
The 1975 at the BRIT Awards 2019. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Previously speaking to John Kennedy about his young fanbase, the Chocolate star mused: "Kids are very smart. People are smart. There's so many young women who are into our band and I have learned so much from them".

He added: "And there is quite a tight door policy on our band. It can be quite difficult to get into us, especially on our last two records. If you were someone like my age, because you have to like me and that takes time.

"I'm annoying at the start, because there's so much. So... you have to let that happen and then you have to go 'actually, I get this.' But we'll get there."

READ MORE: Matty Healy says The 1975 could have been a punk band

