This is what Homer Simpson sounds like singing Arctic Monkeys' R U Mine?

Homer Simpson and Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner. Picture: 1. Alamy/©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection 2. Brian Rasic/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Listen to The Simpsons patriarch sing the band's 2013 R U Mine? banger in an AI-generated clip.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ever wondered what Homer Simpson sounds like singing one of Arctic Monkeys' biggest bangers? Well now you don't have to.

Thanks to the latest AI craze, which has seen unlikely characters or celebrities singing famous songs, you can now hear the iconic Simpsons character sing the Sheffield band's R U Mine?

Watch the TikTok clip, which comes courtesy of Meme Music and uses voicify.ai to see Homer's dulcet tones transposed onto the classic 2013 AM track, below.

It's not the only classic song you can hear Homer singing either. Thanks to Meme Music, you can also hear Homer tackle the likes of System Of a Down's Chop Suey, Radiohead's Creep. Foo Fighters' Monkey Wrench and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Scar Tissue- which is a personal favourite of ours.

Homer isn't the only Springfield character who's been given the AI treatment, either.

In one TikTok, his wife Marge Simpson sings Disturbed's Down With The Sickness, while in another their fictional son Bart raps along to Eminem's epic Lose Yourself anthem.

Online creators may be having plenty of fun when it comes to AI, but not everyone is a fan.

Noel Gallagher recently blasted the AI-generated songs which were modelled on the likes of Oasis, calling them "pointless".

Asked if he had heard the likes of The Lost Tapes Volume I created by AISIS, he told The Sun: "Someone sent me those Oasis AI songs — well, it was called AI-sis. And I thought, ‘What’s the point of this?’ It’s as pointless as the people who make it.

"Then people are showing me Ringo Starr singing She’s Electric and Freddie Mercury singing Don’t Look Back In Anger. If that’s how you spend your lunch break, f****** good on you.

“But there’s no soul to it, no feeling."

AISIS - The Lost Tapes / Vol.1 (In Style of Oasis / Liam Gallagher - AI Mixtape/Album)

His brother, Liam, however, had a far more light-hearted response the the project. When asked by a fan if he'd heard the AISIS album, he responded: "Not the album heard a tune it’s better than all the other snizzle out there. (sic)"

Responding to another, he said: "Mad as f*** I sound mega."

Not the album heard a tune it’s better than all the other snizzle out there — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 19, 2023

