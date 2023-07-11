Arctic Monkeys' homecoming shows generated £4.1 million for Sheffield

Arctic Monkeys played two dates at Hillsborough Park. Picture: Myles Wright/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

By Jenny Mensah

Alex Turner and co played a duo of shows at Hillsborough Park back in June this year.

Arctic Monkeys generated over £4 million for the city of Sheffield by playing two shows in their city.

Alex Turner and co returned to their hometown for a duo of gigs at Hillsborough Park on Friday 9th and Saturday 10th June to a crowd of 74,000 fans as part of their world tour.

Now, as reported by The Star, according to Sheffield Council, the High Green rockers helped bring £4.1 million to the city through money spent on food, drink, hotels and transport across the weekend.

Councillor Martin Smith, economic development and skills committee chairman, said: “It was fantastic to welcome Arctic Monkeys home for two gigs at Hillsborough Park earlier in June. With 74,000 fans attending, some on foot from neighbouring streets and others who had flown across the world to visit our city for the shows, it was a brilliant weekend.

“The boost for local businesses is huge, with an estimated £4.1 million pumped into the city over the weekend. Businesses in Hillsborough, particularly food and drink venues, benefitted from fans enjoying the day and in the city centre, and we saw an uplift in hotel bookings and footfall during the weekend. These events go to show how beneficial large-scale shows can be for Sheffield, bringing both entertainment and economic benefits to the city. It was brilliant to have the band back in the city and we’re looking forward to Tramlines at Hillsborough Park next month.”

Arctic Monkeys UK dates saw them tour their seventh studio album The Car, while opening up with classic hits from across their back catalogue.

Fans on night one at Hillsborough Park were treated to a 21-song set, which opened with Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm No track, A Certain Romance, which was given its tour debut and played in its full band version for the first time since 2013.

The second night saw fans treated to an opener of the live favourite Brianstorm, with the Favourite Worst Nightmare belter making it onto every one of their live sets.

