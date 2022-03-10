Arctic Monkeys to headline Electric Picnic 2022

10 March 2022, 11:53 | Updated: 10 March 2022, 12:11

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner at Lollapalooza Buenos Aires 2019 - Day 2
Arctic Monkeys are set to headline Electric Picnic 2002 alongside Dermot Kennedy and Tame Impala. Picture: Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images)

By Jenny Mensah

The Sheffield rockers will headline the Sunday night of the Irish festival this year. Find out who else is on the lineup and how to buy tickets.

Electric Picnic has announced its headliners for 2022, with Arctic Monkeys closing the festival this year.

The festival - which takes place from 2nd - 4th September at Stradbally Hall, County Laois, Ireland - has confirmed Dermot Kennedy, Tame Impala and the Sheffield band as headliners.

Joining them on the bill are the likes of Snow Patrol, Pixies, Fontaines D.C., Glass Animals, Gang of Youths, London Grammar, The Kooks, Wolf Alice and more.

READ MORE: Arctic Monkeys to headline Reading and Leeds Festivals in 2022

Tickets are on sale now at Electric Picnic's official website. Find out everything you need to know about the festival below.

When is Electric Picnic 2022?

Electric Picnic takes place from 2nd - 4th September at Stradbally Hall, County Laois, Ireland.

Who's headlining Electric Picnic 2022?

Dermot Kennedy, Tame Impala and Arctic Monkeys will headline the Irish festival.

Who's on the Electric Picnic 2022 line-up?

Joining Dermot Kennedy, Tame Impala and Arctic Monkeys are:

  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Picture This
  • Snow Patrol
  • Fontaines D.C.
  • Pixies
  • The Kooks
  • Wolf Alice
  • Bright Eyes
  • Gang of Youths
  • Sleaford Mods and more

Are Electric Picnic 2022 tickets on sale?

Visit eletricpicnic.ie to buy tickets.

READ MORE: Arctic Monkeys to headline Lowlands Festival 2022

