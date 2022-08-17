Here's what Arctic Monkeys played at their Croatia gig

By Jenny Mensah

As Arctic Monkeys continue their live dates, find out what they played in Croatia, if they debuted any new music and where they're headed next.

Arctic Monkeys are continuing their live dates across Europe and they've been as epic as ever.

After playing a headline set at Sziget festival the night before, Alex Turner, Jamie Cook, Nick O'Malley and Matt Helders headed to Croatia to play Pula Arena.

Find out what was on their setlist, if they played any new music and where they're headed next.

Arctic Monkeys played a headline set at Sziget Festival the night before. Picture: Press/Sziget Festival

As with their previous set, the Sheffield rockers kicked things off with The View From the Afternoon and played hits from across their career including Brianstorm, Teddy Picker, Arabella, Cornerstone and Do I Wanna Know?

'Cause there's this tune I found that makes me think of you somehow #arcticmonkeys @monkeystour pic.twitter.com/iSdRiTqJNo — AM (@mareevicka) August 17, 2022

Not forgetting their last album, Alex Turner and co also treated fans to a rendition of title track Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino and One Point Perspective.

Arctic Monkeys continue their string of dates on Thursday 18th August with a gig at Výstavište exhibition grounds in Prague, The Czech Republic.

See Arctic Monkeys' Croatia setlist from 16th August 2022:

Intro - Taken (Francis Monkman song)

The View From the Afternoon Brianstorm Snap Out of It Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair Crying Lightning Teddy Picker Pretty Visitors Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High? Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino Arabella Potion Approaching One for the Road Cornerstone Do I Wanna Know? Do Me a Favour One Point Perspective Knee Socks 505

Encore:

19. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

20. No. 1 Party Anthem

21. R U Mine?

