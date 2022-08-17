Here's what Arctic Monkeys played at their Croatia gig

17 August 2022, 10:52 | Updated: 17 August 2022, 11:21

Pal Norte Music Festival 2019 - Day 2
Arctic Monkeys continue their live dates. Picture: Medios y Media/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

As Arctic Monkeys continue their live dates, find out what they played in Croatia, if they debuted any new music and where they're headed next.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Arctic Monkeys are continuing their live dates across Europe and they've been as epic as ever.

After playing a headline set at Sziget festival the night before, Alex Turner, Jamie Cook, Nick O'Malley and Matt Helders headed to Croatia to play Pula Arena.

Find out what was on their setlist, if they played any new music and where they're headed next.

Arctic Monkeys played a headline set at Sziget Festival the night before
Arctic Monkeys played a headline set at Sziget Festival the night before. Picture: Press/Sziget Festival

READ MORE: Here's what Arctic Monkeys played at Sziget Festival 2022

As with their previous set, the Sheffield rockers kicked things off with The View From the Afternoon and played hits from across their career including Brianstorm, Teddy Picker, Arabella, Cornerstone and Do I Wanna Know?

Not forgetting their last album, Alex Turner and co also treated fans to a rendition of title track Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino and One Point Perspective.

Arctic Monkeys continue their string of dates on Thursday 18th August with a gig at Výstavište exhibition grounds in Prague, The Czech Republic.

READ MORE: Where are Arctic Monkeys playing next? See their full 2022-2023 tour dates

See Arctic Monkeys' Croatia setlist from 16th August 2022:

Intro - Taken (Francis Monkman song)

  1. The View From the Afternoon
  2. Brianstorm
  3. Snap Out of It
  4. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair
  5. Crying Lightning
  6. Teddy Picker
  7. Pretty Visitors
  8. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?
  9. Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino
  10. Arabella
  11. Potion Approaching
  12. One for the Road
  13. Cornerstone
  14. Do I Wanna Know?
  15. Do Me a Favour
  16. One Point Perspective
  17. Knee Socks
  18. 505

Encore:

19. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

20. No. 1 Party Anthem

21. R U Mine?

READ MORE: Matt Helders talks Arctic Monkeys' new album: "It’s never gonna be like R U Mine? and all that stuff again"

