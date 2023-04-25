Here's what Arctic Monkeys played on their first European date of 2023

On Air Now
25 April 2023, 12:42 | Updated: 25 April 2023, 16:35
The Sheffield rockers made their return to Europe this week with a show at TipsArena, Linz in Austria. Find out what was on the setlist.
Arctic Monkeys returned to Europe this week and kicked off their first dates in the continent with a gig in Austria.
Taking to the stage at Tips Arena on Monday 24th April, the band kicked off their set with The Car's atmospheric Sculptures of Anything Goes before launching into live favourite Brianstorm.
Arctic Monkeys tocando "Suck it and See" após NOVE ANOS em show realizado hoje na Áustria. pic.twitter.com/ulz4V5JXqB— Teco Edukator (@Edukator_Teco) April 25, 2023
🔥 Arctic Monkeys retomó su gira este lunes con un show en Austria y tocó Fluorescent Adolescent completa por primera vez desde 2014. 9 años 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/S6RMYVKxll— Pogopedia (@Pogopedia) April 24, 2023
The set also saw Alex Turner and co play Suck It and See, from the album of the same name and the first full band version of Fluorescent Adolescent since 2014.
Austria was also treated to Tranquility Base Hotel And Casino favourites Star Treatment and Four Out Five as well as three more tracks from The Car, giving Perfect Sense its live debut and choosing to play Body Paint ahead of their Encore.
The band returned for a trio of tunes, playing The Car lead track, There'd Better Be A Mirrorball, before treating fans to the song that started it all, I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor, and their unstoppable live closer R U Mine?
Encore:
19. There'd Better Be a Mirrorball
20. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor
21. R U Mine?
Arctic Monkeys land in the UK at the end of next month to play huge stadium shows across May and June which include two dates at London's Emirates Stadium and two homecoming gigs at Hillsborough Park.
Amid their UK dates, the band will return to Glastonbury Festival on Friday 23rd June to play their third headline set on the Pyramid Stage.
