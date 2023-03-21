John Cooper Clarke reacts to Arctic Monkeys' I Wanna Be Yours streaming milestone

John Cooper Clarke reacts to Arctic Monkeys' take on I Wanna Be Yours reaching a billion streams. Picture: 1. Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty 2. Press 3. Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images for Radio.com

By Jenny Mensah

The Sheffield band's take on the poem, which featured on their 2013 AM album, has reached over a billion streams.

John Cooper Clarke has discussed Arctic Monkeys' milestone with I Wanna Be Yours.

The Lancashire poet's famous composition, which features on his 1982 album Zip Style Method, was adapted by Alex Turner and co on their 2013 AM album and has recently reached a billion streams on Spotify.

Speaking to The Guardian about the impressive milestone, the 74-year-old punk poet said: "Is that a lot? An American billion is different to a British billion – and I don’t know what either of them is. But it’s a f*** of a lot of listens."

I wanna be your vacuum cleaner

Breathing in your dust

I wanna be your Ford Cortina

I will never rust - John Cooper Clarke

Despite being written over 40 years ago, the poem has been included in a GCSE English anthology and it's often recited at weddings.

Speaking of the phenomenon, John Cooper Clarke revealed that when he's staying at hotels where a wedding has taken place, he's often approached by couples who tell him his poem was read.

He doesn't escape it when he's a guest either, adding he's often asked to recite the romantic dedication when he's a guest at his friends' nuptials.

“I get a dinner out of it," he told The Guardian. "It is to weddings what [Monty Python song] Always Look on the Bright Side of Life is to humanist funerals.”

Clarke - who re-used the title of the poem for his 2020 autobiography - also praised Arctic Monkeys' version and added that while he's always survived as a poet and performer, the band's track has helped him continue to thrive.

“This is what I do," he said. "This is my job, and sometimes I’m doing better business than others. But thanks to a great extent to the lads sticking me into the pop world again, everything has gone from strength to strength.”

Meanwhile, Arctic Monkeys will headline Glastonbury Festival alongside Guns N' Roses and Elton John this year.

The Sheffield rockers will play a bill-topping set on the Pyramid Stage on Friday 23rd June, marking their third headline slot at the festival overall.

Joining them on the bill will be the likes of Lana Del Rey, Royal Blood, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Blondie, Hot Chip, Fatboy Slim, and Yusuf / Cat Stevens, who will play the Sunday Legends slot.

