Alex Turner and Sam Fender have some of the most randy Twitter fans, finds study

Alex Turner and Sam Fender are both the subjects of a new Twitter study. Picture: 1. JOSE MANUEL RIBEIRO/AFP via Getty Images 2. Gaelle Beri

By Jenny Mensah

The surprising results came about from a study, which measured suggestive words used in relation to artists on Twitter since 2019.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Alex Turner has topped a list of artists whose fans are the "thirstiest" on social media.

A new study conducted by lingerie retailer, Pour Moi, searched Twitter to analyse nearly 115,000 suggestive tweets written about 100 celebrities featuring the words ‘hot,’ ‘horny,’ or ‘sexy’ and they found tweets about the Arctic Monkeys frontman came out on top.

1551 suggestive tweets were discovered in relation to the Sheffield rocker, with US rapper Lil Nas X not too far behind with 1440.

Sam Fender came in third place with 1408 tweets, shortly followed by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Rihanna.

READ MORE: Watch Sam Fender perform live for Radio X at the O₂ Ritz Manchester

Though the Top 3 of was made up by men, just seven male musicians featured in the whole of the top 20 list overall.

Outside of the top three is Drake, Nick Jonas and Harry Styles, who feature in the 12th, 13th and 14th place respectively. The only other male in the Top 20 is Machine Gun Kelly in 17th position as a result of just over 1,000 suggestive tweets written about him.

US rapper Nicki Minaj just makes the Top 20, with just 956 suggestive tweets related to the Wap rapper from fans since 2019.

See the Top 20 rankings and the number of tweets here:

Alex Turner, 1551 Lil Nas X, 1440 Sam Fender, 1408 Taylor Swift, 1398 Dua Lipa, 1352 Rihanna, 1341 Lizzo, 1328 J Lo, 1305 Katy Perry, 1264 Megan Thee Stallion, 1202 Doja Cat, 1195 Drake, 1107 Nick Jonas, 1105 Harry Styles, 1070 Britney Spears, 1057 Perrie Edwards, 1012 Machine Gun Kelly, 1005 Jade Thirlwall, 1002 Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 998 Nicki Minaj, 956

Visit pourmoi.co.uk to see the full research.

READ MORE - Matt Helders talks Arctic Monkeys' new album: "It’s never gonna be like R U Mine? and all that stuff again"