Alex Turner and Sam Fender have some of the most randy Twitter fans, finds study

15 July 2022, 15:11 | Updated: 15 July 2022, 15:16

Alex Turner and Sam Fender are both the subjects of a new Twitter study
Alex Turner and Sam Fender are both the subjects of a new Twitter study. Picture: 1. JOSE MANUEL RIBEIRO/AFP via Getty Images 2. Gaelle Beri

By Jenny Mensah

The surprising results came about from a study, which measured suggestive words used in relation to artists on Twitter since 2019.

Alex Turner has topped a list of artists whose fans are the "thirstiest" on social media.

A new study conducted by lingerie retailer, Pour Moi, searched Twitter to analyse nearly 115,000 suggestive tweets written about 100 celebrities featuring the words ‘hot,’ ‘horny,’ or ‘sexy’ and they found tweets about the Arctic Monkeys frontman came out on top.

1551 suggestive tweets were discovered in relation to the Sheffield rocker, with US rapper Lil Nas X not too far behind with 1440.

Sam Fender came in third place with 1408 tweets, shortly followed by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Rihanna.

Though the Top 3 of was made up by men, just seven male musicians featured in the whole of the top 20 list overall.

Outside of the top three is Drake, Nick Jonas and Harry Styles, who feature in the 12th, 13th and 14th place respectively. The only other male in the Top 20 is Machine Gun Kelly in 17th position as a result of just over 1,000 suggestive tweets written about him.

US rapper Nicki Minaj just makes the Top 20, with just 956 suggestive tweets related to the Wap rapper from fans since 2019.

See the Top 20 rankings and the number of tweets here:

  1. Alex Turner, 1551
  2. Lil Nas X, 1440
  3. Sam Fender, 1408
  4. Taylor Swift, 1398
  5. Dua Lipa, 1352
  6. Rihanna, 1341
  7. Lizzo, 1328
  8. J Lo, 1305
  9. Katy Perry, 1264
  10. Megan Thee Stallion, 1202
  11. Doja Cat, 1195
  12. Drake, 1107
  13. Nick Jonas, 1105
  14. Harry Styles, 1070
  15. Britney Spears, 1057
  16. Perrie Edwards, 1012
  17. Machine Gun Kelly, 1005
  18. Jade Thirlwall, 1002
  19. Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 998
  20. Nicki Minaj, 956

Visit pourmoi.co.uk to see the full research.

