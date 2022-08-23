Alex Turner reveals he keeps fit with running and Muay Thai

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner has revealed how he keeps fit. Picture: ANP / Alamy Stock Photo

By Jenny Mensah

The Arctic Monkeys frontman told a French magazine how picking up Thai boxing several years ago has helped him stay in shape.

Alex Turner has opened up about his fitness regime.

The Arctic Monkeys frontman has revealed how a random encounter with a security guard in New York led him to practicing an unexpected combat sport.

As reported by NME, speaking in France's L’Equipe, the 505 rocker revealed: “I run a little and I practise Muay Thai. I discovered this discipline several years ago, when I was in a nightclub in New York. I met a security guard from the North of England and he encouraged me to train with him."

He added: “I take great pleasure in it, it’s good for the body and the mind, during the sessions you don’t think of anything else. I will never be Mick Jagger, but we are still working on it.”

Though he practices the sport, Turner admits he doesn't excel at it and won't be in a ring anytime soon.



“I will never reach the level to one day fight in a cage like a UFC fighter, said the 36-year-old frontman. "I have not excelled in any of the sports I’ve taken up.”

Meanwhile, the band are preparing to headline Reading and Leeds Festival this weekend.

While they've been across Europe playing live dates and will headline Rock en Seine festival in Paris this week, the Sheffield rockers are yet to play any new material from their much-anticipated seventh album.

Though it's clear we can expect some new music from the band soon, it's been hinted that the'll be moving further away from their original sound in favour of more experimentation.

Speaking to Mike Dolbear for the DrumathonLive2022, drummer Matt Helders revealed: "It kinda like picks up where the other one [‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’] left off musically.

He added: "I mean, it’s never gonna be like [2012 AM single] R U Mine? and all that stuff again, you know, the heavy riffs and stuff."

