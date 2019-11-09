Alex Turner's greatest quotes

The wit and Yorkshire wisdom of the Arctic Monkeys frontman. He has a quote for every occasion.

"That rock'n'roll, it seems like it's faded away sometimes, but it will never die. And there's nothing you can do about it." Turner's show-stopping speech at the BRIT Awards 2014. Arctic Monkeys at the Brit Awards February 2014. Picture: David Fisher/Shutterstock

"The arrival of The Strokes changed what music I was listening to, what shoes I was wearing. I grew my hair out and borrowed my mum’s blazer." Talking about Star Treatment to John Kennedy on Radio X, 2018 Alex Turner onstage in New Orleans, 2018. Picture: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

"I think if you start taking it too seriously, which I’m, like, sometimes definitely in danger of doing… then it gets ugly." The pitfalls of being a frontman, Esquire magazine. Alex Turner onstage with Arctic Monkeys at Paleo Festival in Switzerland, 2013. Picture: Elma Okic/Shutterstock

"It’d be nice if one of us was a judge on Strictly Come Dancing. That would mean something mad had happened, some serious sh*t would have gone down between now and then." Another dream yet to be fulfilled, courtesy of Shortlist. Alex Turner performs at Firefly Festival in June 2018. Picture: Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

"You know how Shakira's hips don't lie? Well mine are incredibly good liars. A mask if you like.” Talking to TN LA Viola about how he overcame shyness. Alex Turner performing with Arctic Monkeys at Flow Festival in FInland, 2018. Picture: Ilpo Musto/Shutterstock

“I just can’t bring myself to write about the mountains yet. I’m still banging on about the same shit I was in the beginning, I suppose, but perhaps I’m directing it differently now.” On those early lyrical concerns, to Pitchfork Alex Turner on stage with Arctic Monkeys in 2012. Picture: Shutterstock

“I sometimes have nightmares before big shows… like we’ll be playing a show and the field will empty.” Alex Turner in conversation at Radio X Arctic Monkeys live at Paleo Festival in 2013. Picture: Jean-Christophe Bott/EPA/Shutterstock

"Doesn’t matter where I’m living. I’ve got a pen and a notebook I bought in a market in Manchester. That’s all I need.” Talking about songwriting to The National newspaper. Alex Turner arrives at the BRIT Awards in 2008. Picture: David Fisher/Shutterstock

“That was a real news story that I read, with a video attached to it that I watched. It’s just remarkable really, that it's possible. It just seemed like that’s where we’re at now, isn’t it? Those are the types of things that are happening." On The World's First Ever Monster Truck Front Flip, talking to John Kennedy on Radio X, 2018

"We wanted a record that sounds good in the car, like [50 Cent’s] “In Da Club.” Bigging up the album AM to Billboard in 2013. Arctic Monkeys live at Hurricane Festival, Germany in 2013. Picture: Sebastian Kahnert/EPA/Shutterstock

"Who else was going to be Best British Band at NME? You don't write about something that much and then not tell them they're Best British Band." Telling the NME what's what at their awards night in 2006. Arctic Monkeys on the NME Awards tour in 2006. Picture: Phil Hall/Shutterstock