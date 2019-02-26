Alex Turner channels young Morrissey in photo with fan in Australia

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner and The Smiths' Morrissey in 1985. Picture: JOSE MANUEL RIBEIRO/AFP/Getty Images & Phil Dent/Redferns

The Arctic Monkeys frontman was spotted by a fan in Australia looking a lot like a younger version of the former Smiths frontman.

Alex Turner was caught sporting a new look while out in Australia.

The Arctic Monkeys frontman is currently down under with the band as they play a string of dates in Australia and New Zealand, but took time out to pose for a photo with a fan.

In the snap, the Star Treatment rocker looks like a young Morrissey, sporting a open-necked billowing shirt, not unlike what would have been worn by the Hand In Glove singer.

See the image below, which was shared by Joanna Pappa, who spotted him before seeing the band live that day.

READ MORE: Alex Turner shows off growing hair as he poses with fan outside Yorkshire pub

It's not the first time the Arabella singer has been doing spotted doing a bit of shopping lately.

Turner spent Christmas back in the UK and seemed to waste no time once the shops reopened by going on a mini vintage shopping spree in a bid to find unique new threads.

Turner had plenty of time to oblige for photos, however, with one taken at Vulgar- a shop situated on Devonshire Street.

See him pose with member of staff Hannah below:

Watch Alex Turner reveal how his grandfather helped him with the lyrics on Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino:

READ MORE: The 1975 thank "inspirational" Arctic Monkeys as they pick up Best Album award at the BRITs 2019

READ MORE: Where exactly is 505 in the Arctic Monkeys song?