PHOTO: Alex Turner displays growing hair as he poses with fan in Yorkshire

Alex Turner has been spotted with a fan in Barnsley. Picture: Jon Mo Pictures

The Arctic Monkeys frontman has been snapped with a fan in his home county of South Yorkshire.

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner has shared a snap with a fan in his home turf of Yorkshire.

The Sheffield rocker was recently spotted in London and now has taken a photo with a young reveller in the neighbouring town of Barnsley.

See the Four out of Five singer in a pic shared on Instagram by Joel Froggett:

Asked in the comments section whether they were posing outside someone's house, Froggett replied: "na mate just a local pub in Barnsley".

Since the South Yorkshire town isn't far from Turner's hometown of Sheffield, it's fair to assume the Snap Out Of It singer has chosen to spend Christmas back home with his nearest and dearest.

READ MORE: Alex Turner's grandad inspired this lyric on Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino...

One member of Arctic Monkeys who might be joining him is drummer Matt Helders, who has announced he'll be opening an all-day bar in Sheffield next year.

Announcing the establishment on his official Instagram, the Do I Wanna Know rocker wrote: "Arriving in 2019 All Day Café Sheffield. Different to what I usually post, but I’m getting in the restaurant biz, believe it or not. Happy to be doing it with my mate @jamesohara1 and his capable team."

It's not the first project Helders has taken on in Sheffield, previously creating the music for his friends' bar.

The simple synth-laden beats were quite the departure from what we're used to hearing from the rocker, sounding more at home on an album from The xx.



Watch the clip of the advert here, courtesy of @P_U_B_L_I_C_:

Watch Alex Turner discuss Arctic Monkeys Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino album: