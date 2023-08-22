Arctic Monkeys announce Dublin & Belfast dates to mark the end of their 2023 world tour

The Sheffield rockers will play four fresh shows in October to mark the end of their world tour, with Miles Kane as special guest. Find out how to buy tickets.

Arctic Monkeys have announced dates in Dublin and Belfast to mark the end of their world tour.

The Sheffield giants - comprised of Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Jamie Cook and Nick O'Malley - will play one night at Belfast's SSE Arena, sandwiched by three dates at Dublin's 3Arena this October.

They'll be joined on the night by friend and collaborator Miles Kane as special guest.

The dates follow the cancellation of the band’s summer show at Dublin’s Marlay Park. The band explain: "Previous ticket holders will be sent a unique access code and will be given 72-hour priority pre-sale access starting at 9am on Friday, August 25th to purchase tickets."

All remaining tickets will then go on sale on Tuesday 29th August from 9am.

What are Arctic Monkeys' 2023 Irish dates?

  • 15th October 2023: Dublin 3Arena
  • 16th October 2023: The SSE Arena
  • 17th October 2023: Dublin 3Arena
  • 19th October 2023: Dublin 3Arena

How to buy tickets:

  • Ticket holders for Arctic Monkeys' previously cancelled gig at Marley Park will have 72-hour priority with a unique access code.
  • All remaining tickets will then go on sale on Tuesday 29th August from 9am.

Arctic Monkeys were forced to cancel their huge outdoor show at Dublin's Marlay Park on 20th June due to Alex Turner suffering with "acute laryngitis".

The band took to social media to share a statement the day before, which began: "We are extremely sorry to announce the cancellation of Arctic Monkeys' Show at Marlay Park in Dublin tomorrow."

Arctic Monkeys cancel Dublin show
Arctic Monkeys cancel Dublin show. Picture: Instagram/ArcticMonkeys

"Alex is suffering from acute laryngitis, and following medical advice has been ordered to rest.

"Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitably cause to all their Irish fans."

The band added that full refunds would be issued by Ticketmaster within the next six working days.

The Hither Green rockers went on to play Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid Stage on Friday 23rd June.

