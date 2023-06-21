How many times have Arctic Monkeys headlined Glastonbury?

This weekend, Alex Turner and co are set to complete a hat trick of Pyramid Stage performances... here's what they've played on the previous occasions.

Have Arctic Monkeys pulled out of Glastonbury 2023?

The answer as of Wednesday is: NO.

The band cancelled their scheduled show at Dublin's Marlay Park on Tuesday 20th June, due to Alex Turner suffering from "severe laryngitis".

The singer has been ordered to rest and is expected to take to the stage on Friday night when Arctic Monkeys headline the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury.

The band's 2023 set would mark 3 times Arctic Monkeys have headlined Glastonbury - the previous occasions were in 2007 and 2013.

What did Arctic Monkeys play at Glastonbury in 2007?

The Monkeys' first Glastonbury headline appearance was also their debut performance at Worthy Farm, and they showcased their second album Favourite Worst Nightmare, which had been released just two months earlier. Tracks like This House Is A Circus, If You Were There Beware and Do Me A Favour were all newly minted, while there was still room for Whatever People Say I Am classics like A Certain Romance and The View From The Afternoon were all present and correct.

Special guests included producer James Ford on a cover of the Shirley Bassey James Bond theme Diamonds Are Forever, Dizzee Rascal appeared for Temptation Greets You Like Your Naughty Friend and the ever-dependable Miles Kane rocked up for the inevitable 505 (still a new tune in June 2007!).

Arctic Monkeys Glastonbury 2007 setlist:

When The Sun Goes Down

Brianstorm

Still Take You Home

Dancing Shoes

From the Ritz To The Rubble

Teddy Picker

This House Is A Circus

Fake Tales Of San Francisco

Balaclava

Temptation Greets You Like Your Naughty Friend (with Dizzee Rascal)

Old Yellow Bricks

I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor

If You Were There, Beware

Fluorescent Adolescent

Mardy Bum

Do Me a Favour

Leave Before The Lights Come On

Encore:

The View From The Afternoon

Diamonds Are Forever (with James Ford)

505 (with Miles Kane)

A Certain Romance

What did Arctic Monkeys play at Glastonbury in 2013?

In June 2013, Arctic Monkeys were just about to release their pivotal fifth album AM. Despite that, their Glastonbury headline set didn't lean too heavily on the new record, kicking off with the sly Do I Wanna Know and adding R U Mine and Mad Sounds, but also leaning heavily on the classic debut album.

A charming moment came before the finale of 505 (with Miles Kane, natch), when Alex Turner got the crowd to sing happy birthday to his mum, Penny.

Arctic Monkeys Glastonbury 2013 setlist:

Do I Wanna Know?

Brianstorm

Dancing Shoes

Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

Teddy Picker

Crying Lightning

Brick by Brick

Fake Tales of San Francisco

She's Thunderstorms

Old Yellow Bricks

Pretty Visitors

I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

Do Me a Favour

R U Mine?

Mad Sounds

Fluorescent Adolescent

A Certain Romance

Encore:

Cornerstone

Mardy Bum

When the Sun Goes Down

505(with Miles Kane)

How to watch Arctic Monkeys live at Glastonbury 2023

How to watch Glastonbury on TV: BBC One will be broadcasting Arctic Monkeys' set between 10.30pm and 12am on Friday, 23rd June.

How to watch Glastonbury on iPlayer: Across the weekend, BBC's iPlayer will be hosting streams of the five main stages across the weekend - that's the Pyramid Stage, The Other Stage, Woodsies The Park and West Holt. We're promised 90 sets will be available on demand, while Pyramid Stage performances will be available with British Sign Language for the first time.

How to watch Glastonbury on YouTube: BBC Music's YouTube channel will be hosting key sets from the weekend, plus clips will be hosted across their social media channels.

Are Arctic Monkeys touring the UK in 2023?

The band have just completed a huge run of UK shows, culminating in three nights at London's Emirates Stadium on 16th, 17th and 18th June. After Glastonbury, Arctic Monkeys' final UK show of the year is set for Glasgow's Bellahouston Park on Sunday 25th June.

The Monkeys then head to Europe for a series of outdoor shows, including the festivals Open'er, Rock Werchter and Bilbao BBK, while August sees the band move on to North America, ending with three nights at Los Angeles' Kia Forum at the end of September. Their final two shows of 2023 are in Mexico at the start of October.

How old was Alex Turner when he first headlined Glastonbury?

Alex Turner was born on 6th January 1986, meaning he is 37 years old in 2023. Turner was a mere 21 years old when he first headlined the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury!