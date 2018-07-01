Arctic Monkeys' Dates At The O2, London: Stage Times, Support, Setlist & More

Arctic Monkeys live in Manchester. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Now that Alex Turner and co have kicked off their tour dates in Manchester, find out what we can expect in London.

Arctic Monkeys have finally played their first official tour date, getting things kicked-off up north with a date at Manchester Arena.

This week will see the Sheffield rockers head down to London for a string of four dates, which commence this Sunday (9 September).

Find out what to expect from their gigs in the capital here...

When are Arctic Monkeys' shows at The O2, London?

Sunday 9 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

Monday 10 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

Wednesday 12 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

Thursday 13 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

Who will support them?

Support comes in the form of American outfit The Lemon Twigs, who look and sound a bit like this:



What are the stage times?

The stage times according to The O2's official website are as follows:

Doors open - 18:00

Lemon Twigs - 19:30

Arctic Monkeys - 20:45

Finish - 22:30

What will it look like?

We now know from the staging at their Manchester gig that Arctic Monkeys UK tour dates will see the Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino come more to life with subtle nods to the model of their fictional hotel lobby.

See a snapshot of the stage from their Manchester Arena show:



Arctic Monkeys at Manchester Arena on 6 September 2018. Picture: Radio X

What will the setlist be?

It's hard to determine exactly what the band will play on all of their London dates, but perhaps we can hope for them to indulge us more much-loved golden oldies, such as Dancing Shoes, which they played for the first time in four years in Manchester.

See them play the track, which comes from their 2006 debut album:

If their first Manchester date is anything to go by we can expect a very reliable setlist with no covers.

See Arctic Monkeys' setlist at Manchester Arena on 6 September 2018:

1. Four out of Five

2. Brianstorm

3. Snap Out Of It

4. Crying Lightning

5. Teddy Picker

6. 505

7. Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

8. Do Me A Favour

9. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

10. Dancing Shoes

11. One Point Perspective

12. Cornerstone

13. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

14. Knee Socks

15. Batphone

16. Do I Wanna Know?

17. Pretty Visitors

18. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor



Encore:

19. Star Treatment

20. Arabella

21. R U Mine?



An image of Arctic Monkeys' setlist for their Manchester Arena show on 6 September 2018. Picture: Radio X

Something tells us, however, that they might mix things up for their London dates, and have a bit more fun.

There are four of them after all...