Arctic Monkeys' Manchester Arena Setlist

Arctic Monkeys at Manchester Arena, 2018. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Find out exactly what Alex Turner and co played on their first official UK tour date of 2018.

Arctic Monkeys have finally played their first official UK tour date of 2018 this Thursday (6 September), and boy was it worth the wait.

After releasing their sixth studio album this year, Alex Turner and co went on to tour Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino with dates across Europe and the United States.

Arctic Monkeys at Manchester Arena. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

The only tasters we had from our island came in the form of a charity show at London's Royal Albert Hall, and a UK festival exclusive at Glasgow's TRNSMT 2018.

But this week changed all that.

Find out what Alex Turner and co played at their first official UK tour date here...

See Arctic Monkeys' setlist at Manchester Arena on 6 September 2018:

1. Four out of Five

2. Brianstorm

3. Snap Out Of It

4. Crying Lightning

5. Teddy Picker

6. 505

7. Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

8. Do Me A Favour

9. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

10. Dancing Shoes

11. One Point Perspective

12. Cornerstone

13. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

14. Knee Socks

15. Batphone

16. Do I Wanna Know?

17. Pretty Visitors

18. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

Encore:

19. Star Treatment

20. Arabella

21. R U Mine?

See an image from their setlist backstage:

An image of Arctic Monkeys' setlist for their Manchester Arena show on 6 September 2018. Picture: Radio X