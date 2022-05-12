Arcade Fire’s 2022 UK Tour Dates: How To Buy Tickets

Arcade Fire are set to play UK dates this year. Picture: Michael Marcelle/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Lookout Kid outfit will head to the UK for their WE Tour. Find out where they're goinh and how to buy tickets.

Arcade Fire are set to tour their new WE album with dates plotted across the UK.

Following their headline show reopening the iconic KOKO London, Win Butler and co will visit the length and breadth of Britain with gigs which include a date at The O2, London.

Support comes in the form of special guest Feist, who will join them on all of their dates.

Tickets go on sale from Friday 13th May at 10am from Ticketmaster.

Purchase “WE” from our official store for early access to UK & Ireland tour tickets 👁 Order before 3pm BST today to receive your pre-sale code. Pre-sale starts tomorrow at 10am BST. https://t.co/Cbxrkh7zWX pic.twitter.com/HzB4GYQMHX — Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) May 10, 2022

See Arcade Fire’s 2022 UK WE Tour Dates:

2nd September - Birmingham Utilita Arena

3rd September - Manchester AO Arena

5th September - Glasgow OVO Hydro

8th September - London The O2

READ MORE: Arcade Fire's Lookout Kid inspired by "unconditional love"

Arcade Fire's Win Butler and Régine Chassagne spoke Radio X's George Godfrey about their latest effort and revealed it's about "unconditional love".

Butler revealed: "We have a nine year old who's a really amazing dude who we spent a lot of time with and I was sort of thinking about the world that he's going to face."

The frontman added: "When I was a teenager high school was just a gauntlet and I was thinking about just how complicated it's gotten socially. You really need thick skin and to be able to take a hit and know that you're loved and know that love isn't based on test scores or how good you are at something... That there's something that's deeper.

"And you know, Unconditional love is something that's difficult to tackle, which is why we took a side of a record to try and tackle it."

Watch the official video for Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) here:

