Communion Presents - Show 21

3rd June 2013, 20:38

This week, Maz is joined by Catfish And The Bottlemen and there's music from Daughter and Lanterns On The Lake.

Maz Tappuni hosts a very special musical gathering every Sunday night at 11pm, curated by the acclaimed record label, gig promoter and musical community.

