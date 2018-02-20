WATCH: Liam Gallagher Performs Wall Of Glass Live

See the Oasis man take on one of his solo tracks, live and acoustic on the roof of Radio X’s studios.

In February 2018, Liam Gallagher played a fantastic, acoustic gig on the roof of Radio X's studios in Leicester Square, London.

To a tiny audience of just 80 people, Liam unleashed some Oasis classics, but also showcased some of the tracks from his debut solo album, As You Were.

Take a look at Liam performing the opening track of the album, Wall Of Glass above.

Liam himself told Chris Moyles that Wall Of Glass was an “Absolute stomper. I love singing it, no-nonsense rock ’n’ roll guitar music.”

And, if you liked that, take a listen to Gallagher performing the Oasis evergreen Wonderwall.

As You Were was Liam Gallagher's debut album, released in October 2017. The LP also featured the tracks Paper Crown, For What It's Worth, Come Back To Me and Chinatown, and the record went straight to Number 1 in the UK album charts.

Here's Liam taking Chris Moyles through the entire album track-by-track: