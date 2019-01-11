VIDEO: Chris reacts to "I don't like Chris Moyles" woman again

11 January 2019, 15:35 | Updated: 11 January 2019, 15:38

Chris Moyles has reacted to the latest interview from one of his 'biggest fans' ever.

Last year, Chris Moyles was watching The Jeremy Vine Show when he managed to come across his biggest fan.

The topical magazine show discussed radio presenters and one woman in particular who declared on live TV: "I don't like Chris Moyles".

Chris Moyles reacts to the woman who doesn't like him on The Jeremy Vine Show
Chris Moyles reacts to the woman who doesn't like him on The Jeremy Vine Show. Picture: Radio X

Since then, the loyal viewer and audience member has appeared on the show again and discussed what she likes about the radio so much.

She was also told Chris made a jingle featuring her high praise, but she didn't seem too fussed.

See Chris react to her latest comments above.

If you think that was bad, watch Chris react to this competition winner who seemed a tad bit ungrateful:

