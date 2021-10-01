Listen to the The Chris Moyles Platinum Hour Playlist

1 October 2021, 09:00 | Updated: 1 October 2021, 09:32

The Chris Moyles Platinum Hour Playlist
The Chris Moyles Platinum Hour Playlist. Picture: Radio X

Want more of the Chris Moyles Show Platinum Hour? Then listen to the official playlist on Global Player!

Listen now on Global Player!

As every Chris Moyles Show fan knows, Friday is PLATINUM HOUR day - between 9 and 10am, Chris takes over the Radio X playlist and picks some of his favourite songs and all-time club classics.

Now, you can take the Platinum Hour with you wherever you go, with a hand-picked selection of incredible tunes, including Sly & The Family Stone, Basement Jaxx, Coolio and Prince!

The Chris Moyles Platinum Hour Playlist is available on Global Player here.

And don't forget to listen in to the Chris Moyles Show every Friday at 9am for more Platinum Hour tunes.

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.

Chris Moyles hand picks the tunes
Chris Moyles hand picks the tunes. Picture: Radio X

Listen to the latest episodes of The Chris Moyles Show Podcast here

More on The Chris Moyles Show

See more More on The Chris Moyles Show

The Chris Moyles Show Pubcast 2021

Download The Chris Moyles Show Pubcast 2021

The Chris Moyles Show play The onesie Challenge

Chris and Dom play The Onesie Challenge

Chris, Dom, Pippa and James get ready to head off on the first leg of the Prize Dump Tour

The Chris Moyles Show Prize Dump Tour

Richard Osman on The Chris Moyles Show

Did Chris Moyles say Richard Osman's name wrong? Let's find out!

Dom serves breakfast in Manchester

The Chris Moyles Show gives away free breakfasts at Manchester cafe Essy's