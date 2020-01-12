New Comedy Podcasts from Radio X

12 January 2020, 18:00 | Updated: 12 January 2020, 19:14

Radio X Streaming with Laughter
Radio X Streaming with Laughter. Picture: Radio X

Radio X has launched six brand new comedy podcasts including shows from Matt Morgan, Heidi Regan, Tom Highton, Maisie Adams & Tom Lucy and more...

It's January, so to get you through the month that includes "Blue Monday", Radio X is unveiling a whole range of brand new comedy podcasts via Global Player.

If you’re into your comedy podcasts, then look no further!

We've launched six brand new shows featuring some of the UKs best comedy talent. The first episoes are available right now!

  1. Funny How? with Matt Morgan

    Matt Morgan's Funny How?
    Matt Morgan's Funny How? Picture: Radio X

    Listen to Matt Morgan’s Funny How?

    You might know Matt from co-hosting on occasion with Radio X’s Gordon Smart and as the sometime parter of Russell Brand, Each episode Matt is joined by a guest who he prods and pokes to find out what they find funny in life.

    The first episode is out now featuring Matt’s mate, Mr Noel Gallagher.

    Listen and subscribe here

  2. Early Work with Rhys James

    Early Work with Rhys James
    Early Work with Rhys James. Picture: Radio X

    Listen to Early Work with Rhys James

    Each week Rhys is joined by a guest who brings in a joke, a story, a poem, or something creative they wrote when they were younger. They read it out, and Rhys “gently" tears it apart in front of the whole world without a shred of mercy.

    The first episode is out now featuring comedian Rose Matafeo (she won the main award at the Edinburgh Fringe)

    Listen and subscribe here

  3. A Thin Layer Of Film with Heidi Regan

    A Thin Layer of Film with Heidi Regan
    A Thin Layer of Film with Heidi Regan. Picture: Radio X

    Listen to A Thin Layer of Film with Heidi Regan

    Each week Heidi and a comedy friend poke fun at films and generally do the exact opposite of all the other bloated movie podcasts who take themselves far too seriously.

    The first episode is out now featuring the very funny Adam Hess.

    Listen and subscribe here

  4. Jobs a Good'un with Chris Washington

    Job’s a Good’un with Chris Washington
    Job’s a Good’un with Chris Washington. Picture: Radio X

    Listen to Job’s a Good ‘un with Chris Washington

    Each episode Chris delves into the shady employment history of a celebrity guest and rifles through their CV to unearth stories surrounding the jobs they did before they were famous.

    The first episode is out now featuring comedian Steven Bailey.

    Listen and subscribe here

  5. That's A First with Maisie Adam and Tom Lucy

    That's A First!
    That's A First! Picture: Radio X

    Listen to That's A First!

    Each episode Maisie and Tom are joined by a very special guest to discuss ‘firsts’ from their lives.

    It could be the first time they saw their parents naked, or the first time they got in trouble with the law.

    Episode one is out now featuring the brilliant Romesh Ranganathan.

    Listen and subscribe here

  6. Class Dismissed! With Tom Houghton

    Class Dismissed! with Tom Houghton
    Class Dismissed! with Tom Houghton. Picture: Radio X

    Listen to Class Dismissed! with Tom Houghton

    From psychopathic teachers to strange initiations, in each episode Tom and his guest go through what life was like at their school…

    The first episode is out now featuring comedian Elliot Steel. It’s a tale of two very very different school lives.

    Listen and subscribe here

