Job’s a Good’un with Chris Washington

Comedian Chris Washington delves into the employment history of comedians, actors, musicians…..

Comedians weren’t born with a mic in their hand….

Actors didn’t shoot out of the womb and straight onto a film set…..

And podcast descriptions didn’t always start with tenuous examples trying in vain to set up what the show’s about.

Job’s a Good’un is the podcast where comedian Chris Washington delves into the employment history of comedians, actors, musicians…..and his best mate Martin, who’s had over 100 jobs and is the only human alive to have been sacked from the same Asda 3 times!

In each episode Chris will be joined by a guest as they have a natter about life before they were in the public eye, when they were working for "the man" and when the dream looked very different.

This show will celebrate the job you hated but stuck around for the perks, the awkward customers, the bullshitting colleagues, the unhinged bosses, the overly staged sick days and the fateful moment you gave up a job you hated to do the thing you love.