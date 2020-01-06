A Thin Layer of Film with Heidi Regan

6 January 2020, 12:11 | Updated: 6 January 2020, 15:27

A Thin Layer of Film with Heidi Regan
A Thin Layer of Film with Heidi Regan.



Heidi Regan hosts a silly podcast about film! Well they can’t all be serious can they?

This is a very silly film podcast where the host, Heidi Regan is joined on each episode by a guest who between them will pitch terrible film/TV ideas, rewrite the ending of classic films, discuss ridiculous product placements and over-analyse the classics until you can’t bear to watch them any more!

