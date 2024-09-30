Oasis will not apply dynamic pricing to 2025 North American dates

The band's management have shared an official statement. Picture: Simon Emmett

An official statement came from the band's management reassuring fans that the pricing strategy will not be in place this time around.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Oasis' management have confirmed that dynamic pricing will not apply to their new tour dates.

After announcing their reunion last month, this Monday (30th September) saw the Gallagher brothers announce fresh dates in Toronto, Chicago, New Jersey, Los Angeles and Mexico City.

However, following the controversy surrounding dynamic pricing their UK & Ireland ticket sales, the band's management have confirmed that Ticketmaster's pricing strategy will not be applied to the forthcoming sale.

Taking to social media on the same day of the fresh dates, they shared a statement, which began: "Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing model will not be applied to the forthcoming sale of tickets to Oasis concerts in North America.

"It is widely accepted that dynamic pricing remains a useful tool to combat ticket touting and keep prices for a significant proportion of fans lower than the market rate and thus more affordable."

See their full statement below:

The statement continued: "But, when unprecedented ticket demand (where the entire tour could be sold many times over at the moment tickets go on sale) is combined with technology that cannot cope with that demand, it becomes less effective and can lead to an unacceptable experience for fans.

"We have made this decision for the North America tour to hopefully avoid a repeat of the issues fans in the UK and Ireland experienced recently."

Tickets for the new dates go on general sale on 4th October from noon local time from livenation.com and ticketmaster.com.

The pre-sales will take place on Thursday 3rd October and fans must register for the pre-sale giveaway for Mexico City. Get the link to the fan pre-sale here.

Visit oasisnet.com for more info.

Oasis Live '25's North American and Mexico dates. Picture: Press

Oasis Live '25 North American and Mexico dates for 2025:

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium [NEW]

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field [NEW]

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium [NEW]

6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium [NEW]

12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros [NEW]

READ MORE:

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025 so far:

JULY 2025:

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th - Manchester, Heaton Park - ( SOLD OUT)

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium [NEW]

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field [NEW]

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium [NEW]

SEPTEMBER 2025