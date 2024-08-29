Oasis reunion: Dates added in Manchester, London and Edinburgh "due to unprecedented demand"
29 August 2024, 10:03
The Gallagher brothers have added fresh at Manchester's Heaton Park, London's Wembley Stadium, and Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium.
Listen to this article
Oasis have added new dates to their 2025 reunion tour.
Ahead of tomorrow's pre-sale and the general sale this Saturday (31st August), the Manchester rockers have added further dates to Oasis Live' 25, which will now see them play Heaton Park on 16th July, Wembley Stadium on 30th July and Edinburgh on 12th August.
Tickets go on general sale this Saturday 31st August at 9am BST.
See their full dates below:
Due to unprecedented demand, three new UK dates will be added to Oasis Live ‘25 🔥— Oasis (@oasis) August 29, 2024
🎸Heaton Park - July 16th
🎸Wembley - July 30th
🎸Edinburgh - August 12th
Tickets on go on sale this Saturday, 31st August at 9am BST: https://t.co/EtNuE2Hx6b pic.twitter.com/nLgnBtkQhL
The estranged brothers officially shared the news they were reuniting on Tuesday 27th August, commenting:
“The guns have fallen silent.
The stars have aligned.
The great wait is over.
Come see."
"It will not be televised.”
See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:
JULY 2025:
- 4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
- 5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
- 11th - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 12th - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 16th - Manchester, Heaton Park - NEW DATE ADDED
- 19th - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 20th - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 25th - London, Wembley Stadium
- 26th - London, Wembley Stadium
- 30th - London, Wembley Stadium - NEW DATE ADDED
AUGUST 2025:
- 2nd - London, Wembley Stadium
- 3rd - London, Wembley Stadium
- 8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
- 9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
- 12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium - NEW DATE ADDED
- 16th - Dublin, Croke Park
- 17th - Dublin, Croke Park
How to buy tickets to Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:
- Tickets for the UK dates go on sale from 9am on Saturday, August 31st and will be available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk, www.gigsandtours.com and www.seetickets.com.
- Dublin tickets will be available on the same day at 8am IST from www.ticketmaster.ie.
- The Oasis website advises that people should register in advance with the relevant ticket agency before the onsale.
Oasis - Mancunian rockers who took on the world before their acrimonious split
READ MORE:
- Why did Oasis split? The full story of Liam and Noel Gallagher's feud...
- What did Oasis play at their last ever show?
Bonehead on whether he'd take part in an Oasis reunion
READ MORE:
- Which Oasis songs did Liam Gallagher write?
- What song Liam Gallagher would open with if Oasis reunited