Oasis reunion: Dates added in Manchester, London and Edinburgh "due to unprecedented demand"

29 August 2024, 10:03

Gallagher brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher announce Oasis reunion
Gallagher brothers Liam and Noel have announced an Oasis reunion. Picture: Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The Gallagher brothers have added fresh at Manchester's Heaton Park, London's Wembley Stadium, and Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium.

Oasis have added new dates to their 2025 reunion tour.

Ahead of tomorrow's pre-sale and the general sale this Saturday (31st August), the Manchester rockers have added further dates to Oasis Live' 25, which will now see them play Heaton Park on 16th July, Wembley Stadium on 30th July and Edinburgh on 12th August.

Tickets go on general sale this Saturday 31st August at 9am BST.

See their full dates below:

The estranged brothers officially shared the news they were reuniting on Tuesday 27th August, commenting:

“The guns have fallen silent.

The stars have aligned. 

The great wait is over. 

Come see."

"It will not be televised.”

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

JULY 2025:

  • 4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
  • 5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
  • 11th - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 12th - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 16th - Manchester, Heaton Park - NEW DATE ADDED
  • 19th - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 20th - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 25th - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 26th - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 30th - London, Wembley Stadium - NEW DATE ADDED

AUGUST 2025:

  • 2nd - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 3rd - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
  • 9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
  • 12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium - NEW DATE ADDED
  • 16th - Dublin, Croke Park
  • 17th - Dublin, Croke Park

How to buy tickets to Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

Oasis - Mancunian rockers who took on the world before their acrimonious split

