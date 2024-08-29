Oasis reunion: Dates added in Manchester, London and Edinburgh "due to unprecedented demand"

Gallagher brothers Liam and Noel have announced an Oasis reunion. Picture: Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The Gallagher brothers have added fresh at Manchester's Heaton Park, London's Wembley Stadium, and Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium.

Oasis have added new dates to their 2025 reunion tour.

Ahead of tomorrow's pre-sale and the general sale this Saturday (31st August), the Manchester rockers have added further dates to Oasis Live' 25, which will now see them play Heaton Park on 16th July, Wembley Stadium on 30th July and Edinburgh on 12th August.

Tickets go on general sale this Saturday 31st August at 9am BST.

See their full dates below:

Due to unprecedented demand, three new UK dates will be added to Oasis Live ‘25 🔥

🎸Heaton Park - July 16th

🎸Wembley - July 30th

🎸Edinburgh - August 12th

The estranged brothers officially shared the news they were reuniting on Tuesday 27th August, commenting:

“The guns have fallen silent.

The stars have aligned.

The great wait is over.

Come see."

"It will not be televised.”

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

JULY 2025:

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park

16th - Manchester, Heaton Park - NEW DATE ADDED

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park

25th - London, Wembley Stadium

26th - London, Wembley Stadium

30th - London, Wembley Stadium - NEW DATE ADDED

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium - NEW DATE ADDED

16th - Dublin, Croke Park

17th - Dublin, Croke Park

How to buy tickets to Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

Tickets for the UK dates go on sale from 9am on Saturday, August 31st and will be available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk , www.gigsandtours.com and www.seetickets.com .

on and will be available from , and Dublin tickets will be available on the same day at 8am IST from www.ticketmaster.ie .

tickets will be available on the same day at IST from . The Oasis website advises that people should register in advance with the relevant ticket agency before the onsale.

Oasis - Mancunian rockers who took on the world before their acrimonious split

