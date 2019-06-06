See Gal Gadot in the first look poster for Wonder Woman 1984

6 June 2019, 17:27 | Updated: 6 June 2019, 17:29

Gal Gadot in the first look poster for Wonder Woman 1984
Gal Gadot in the first look poster for Wonder Woman 1984. Picture: Press/ Wanner Bros. Pictures

See the first artwork for the second in the DC superhero franchise, featuring Gal Gadot in brand new gold armour.

The first official poster for Wonder Woman 1984 has been released.

The follow-up to the film about the DC heroin has unveiled a new look for the character who is played by Israeli actress Gal Gadot.

The Patty Jenkins-directed superhero movie, which sees Gadot joined in the cast by Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal and Chris Pine, has been given a release date for June 2020.

See the poster in its full glory below above.

Find out everything we know about the film here.

When is Wonder Woman 1984 set for release?

Wonder Woman hits cinemas in June 2020.

Who else is in the Wonder Woman 1984 cast with Gal Gadot.

Gal Gadot is joined by Kristen Wiig, who plays super villain The Cheetah and Chris Pine as Steve Trevor.

See more of the cast below:

Gal Gadot - Diana Prince/Wonder Woman

Kristen Wiig - Barbara Minerva/Cheetah

Chris Pine - Steve Trevor

Pedro Pascal -------

Connie Nielsen - Hippolyta

Robin Wright - Antiope

What is the plot of Wonder Woman 1984?

A press release states: "Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing an all-new foe: The Cheetah.".

Who is it produced by?

Wonder Woman is produced by Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Stephen Jones and Gal Gadot.

Its executive producers are Rebecca Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Wesley Coller, Geoff Johns and Walter Hamada.

READ MORE: When is Black Mirror season 5 released on Netflix and who’s in the cast with Miley Cyrus and Andrew Scott?

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

The Cure: Anniversary 1978-2018 Live In Hyde Park trailer

The Cure's 40th Anniversary Live In Hyde Park film: How to buy tickets

The Cure

Toby Tarrant meets Michael Caine

VIDEO: Michael Caine said The Italian Job line to Toby Tarrant and he almost lost it
Mackenzie Crook as Worzel Gummidge

Mackenzie Crook in the Worzel Gummidge reboot: see the first photo
The Lion King 2019 releases full length trailer

The Lion King 2019: Cast, trailers, release date & more

Miley Cyrus in the Netflix trailer for Black Mirror season 5

When is Black Mirror season 5 released on Netflix and who’s in the cast with Miley Cyrus and Andrew Scott?

Latest On Radio X

Green Day

The most famous lost songs and unreleased albums

Features

The Libertines

How did The Libertines get their name?

The Libertines

Glastonbury Festival goers at the Pyramid Stage in 2017

Glastonbury warns 2019 festival goers not to share photos of their tickets online

Glastonbury Festival

Blink 182's Mark Hoppus in 1999

Blink 182 to play Enema of the State album in full to celebrate 20th anniversary
Liam Gallagher plays a comeback gig in the As It Was film documentary

VIDEO: Liam Gallagher gives new Shockwave single live debut in London

Liam Gallagher

The Libertines in 2002: Pete Doherty, Carl Barat, Gary Powell and John Hassall

The best Libertines lyrics

The Libertines