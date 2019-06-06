See Gal Gadot in the first look poster for Wonder Woman 1984

Gal Gadot in the first look poster for Wonder Woman 1984. Picture: Press/ Wanner Bros. Pictures

See the first artwork for the second in the DC superhero franchise, featuring Gal Gadot in brand new gold armour.

The first official poster for Wonder Woman 1984 has been released.

The follow-up to the film about the DC heroin has unveiled a new look for the character who is played by Israeli actress Gal Gadot.

The Patty Jenkins-directed superhero movie, which sees Gadot joined in the cast by Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal and Chris Pine, has been given a release date for June 2020.

See the poster in its full glory below above.

When is Wonder Woman 1984 set for release?

Wonder Woman hits cinemas in June 2020.

Who else is in the Wonder Woman 1984 cast with Gal Gadot.

Gal Gadot is joined by Kristen Wiig, who plays super villain The Cheetah and Chris Pine as Steve Trevor.

See more of the cast below:

Gal Gadot - Diana Prince/Wonder Woman

Kristen Wiig - Barbara Minerva/Cheetah

Chris Pine - Steve Trevor

Pedro Pascal -------

Connie Nielsen - Hippolyta

Robin Wright - Antiope

What is the plot of Wonder Woman 1984?

A press release states: "Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing an all-new foe: The Cheetah.".

Who is it produced by?

Wonder Woman is produced by Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Stephen Jones and Gal Gadot.

Its executive producers are Rebecca Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Wesley Coller, Geoff Johns and Walter Hamada.

