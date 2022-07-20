When is the Love Island 2022 final? Everything we know so far

20 July 2022, 15:05

Laura Whitmore on Love Island Aftersun
Love Island series 8 is nearing its end. Picture: Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock

By Jenny Mensah

As Love Island Series 8 comes to a close, we answer everything we know about the final so far, including its date and start time and how to watch.

Love Island series 8 is almost drawing to a close, with just a couple of weeks left to find out who will take home the £50k prize.

Find out everything we know about the Love Island final and who are favourites to win so far.

When is the Love Island final?

The Love Island season 8 final takes place on Monday 1st August from 9pm?

How to watch the Love Island final:

The Love Island finale will be available to watch on Monday 1st August (most likely from 9pm) on ITV2, the ITV Hub and BritBox the following day.

How many couples are in the Love Island final?

Usually four couples make it into the Love Island final and are able to look back on their experience in the villa, get dressed up in formal attire and give speeches.

Who is in the Love Island final?

There's still two weeks to the final, so it's not guaranteed who will be in it yet, but our money is on Gemma and Luca, Davide and Ekin-Su and Paige and Adam as safe bets. Dami and Indiya and Andrew and Tasha would be vying for the fourth spot depending on what happens with their storylines.

Who will win Love Island 2022?

According to BetVictor, Paige Thorne is the most popular girl and Luca Bish is the most popular boy. However, it's a couple who must win the show together.

See their Love Island odds below:

Girls - Top female win only

  • Paige Thorne - 13/8
  • Gemma Owen - 5/2
  • Ekin-Su Culculoglu - 9/4
  • Indiyah Polack - 7/1
  • Danica Taylor - 12/1
  • Tasha Ghouri - 25/1
  • Summer Botwe - 100/1

Boys - Top male win only

  • Luca Bish - 5/2
  • Davide Sanclimenti - 9/4
  • Adam Collard - 2/1
  • Dami Hope - 7/1
  • Billy Brown - 20/1
  • Andrew Le Page - 20/1
  • Deji Adeniyi - 80/1

BetVictor’s spokesperson Sam Boswell commented: “We’re over halfway through into Love Island now. The drama has calmed down after the aftermath of Casa Amor came with consequences, arguments and Jacques leaving. We saw a few Islanders get their heads turned, but ultimately, it has made majority of them stronger.

"Favourites to win are Ekin-Su and Davide at 7/4, they have had a bumpy ride in the villa so far, but they seem to be on solid ground now after a few arguments and staying loyal in Casa Amor. Hopefully Davide can bypass the trust issues and stick with Ekin-Su for the long haul.”

