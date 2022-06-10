Liam Gallagher: "I aint got the body for Love Island"

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman has given his take on the popular reality TV shows and revealed if he'd consider appearing in them.

Liam Gallagher has revealed whether he'd every consider appearing on Love Island.

The former Oasis rocker took part in LadBible's Ask the Audience feature where he had to guess the audience's top three answers to questions about him.

Asked what reality TV show they'd most like to see him in, the flirty ITV2 reality dating show came in third place, to which the Manchester rocker replied: "I ain't got the body for it. When I bring sexy back, when I get my s***t together, I'll be in there. Me and my missus watch a bit of that sometimes, but it's for kids innit".

Liam initially guessed that that I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! would come out on top, but revealed he'd rather "walk the streets and beg," than do it because he's petrified of "creepy-crawlies".

"Right, it's gotta be the jungle, hasn't it? Gotta be," he guessed. "They'd love to see me in that, squirming, eating f***ing frogs, f***ing balls and s**t. Know what I mean?"

After correctly guessing I'm A Celeb as the top result, he said: "No, no, I'm a s**tbag when it comes to spiders and stuff like that, man. Nah, not a chance. They wouldn't have the money. They haven't got the budget to get me in there. I wouldn't do it. I wouldn't do it.

"I'd rather just walk the streets and beg, you know what I mean, if I needed the money, you know what I mean? I wouldn't do it. No, I'm not into creepy-crawlies and that."

But most surprising was his aversion to food related shows like The Great British Celebrity Bake Off. Reacting to the Channel 4 baking competition being the second most popular result, he said: "Not into that f***ing stuff. That's the problem with this f***ing country. Right here, right now. Too many programmes on f***ing food."

Although the Wonderwall singer would rather "beg" than be surrounded by spiders and bugs, it turns out he'd choose it over baking desserts.

"I'd probably do the Celebrity one, you know what I mean? I guess. So they're right. Cause I'm not doing f**king... I'm not entertaining this Bake Off nonsense".

It's not the first time Gallagher has talked about his fear of for creepy crawlies.

Asked by a fan for The Guardian fan what scares him, he replied: "Spiders. And mice. My cats – Sid and Nancy – are always bringing in mice, which I know is supposed to be a present, but I just can’t handle it.

"Things that go faster than me can do one. If I was on that jungle programme [I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!], the ratings would go through the roof.

"I’m a proper big s***bag with things like that. I’d be a million times worse than Dean Gaffney."

The Rock 'N' Roll star doesn't have much left to prove, however, after playing two epic shows at Knebworth across the Queen's Jubilee weekend.

The dates saw the rocker return to the historic Hertfordshire venue, following two landmark shows with Oasis there in August 1996.

The two days saw huge crowds turn up for the rocker, who had support from the likes of Goat Girl, Fat White Family, Michael Kiwanuka and Kasabian - fronted by Serge Pizzorno.

