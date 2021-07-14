The Walking Dead season 10 is finally coming to Netflix

The Walking Dead season 10 will soon be available to stream on Netflix. Picture: Dom Slike / Alamy Stock Photo

By Jenny Mensah

The 10th season of the hit zombie series has been unavailable to stream for quite some time on the platform, but now has a Netflix release date.

The Walking Dead has had fans gripped ever since it debuted in 2010.

The hit series - which is set after a worldwide zombie apocalypse takes place and stars the likes of Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus and Danai Gurira - has been entertaining audiences for well over a decade.

However, the show has also prompted plenty of frustration for its fans, with extra-long series, production delays due to the pandemic and confusion over where and how it's available to stream.

For many, especially in the UK, The Walking Dead season 10 has been hidden behind a pay wall, but now Netflix finally plans to release its 10th and penultimate season in 2021.

Find out where you can watch The Walking Dead Season 10, when it's released and who will be returning in the cast.

Where can I watch The Walking Dead season 10?

The Walking Dead seasons 1-10 is currently available to watch on Disney Plus, while season 10 can be rented on Amazon Prime. However, it will be available to stream on Netflix from 26 July.

When will The Walking Dead season 10 be on Netflix?

The Walking Dead season 10 will be available on Netflix from 26 July.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan returns as Negan in The Walking Dead season 10. Picture: Barry King / Alamy Stock Photo

How many episodes does The Walking Dead season 10 have?

Season 10 of the hit series has 22 episodes.

Who will return in the cast?

TWD 10 sees the return of Norman Reedus as Daryl, and Melissa McBride as Carol, Danai Gurira as Michonne, Christian Serratos as Rosita, Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan and more.

Is The Walking Dead returning for an 11th season?

It has been confirmed that TWD will have an eleventh season and it will be its last. However the spirit of the show will still continue to live on in its spin-offs.

Scott Gimple, Chief Content Officer for The Walking Dead franchise, said: "It's been 10 years 'gone bye;' what lies ahead are two more to come and stories and stories to tell beyond that.

"What's clear is that this show has been about the living, made by a passionate cast, team of writer/producers, producers, and crew, bringing to life the vision put forth by Robert Kirkman in his brilliant comic – and supported by the best fans in the world.

"We have a lot of thrilling story left to tell on TWD, and then, this end will be a beginning of more Walking Dead – brand new stories and characters, familiar faces and places, new voices, and new mythologies. This will be a grand finale that will lead to new premieres. Evolution is upon us. The Walking Dead lives."

Last month also saw Entertainment Weekly share a post, which previewed the final season in photos.

