Where is Elize Matsunaga now? The killer wife of Marcos in Netflix's Once Upon a Crime

Elize Matsunaga stars in Netflix's chilling docuseries Once Upon A Crime. Picture: YouTube/Netflix

By Jenny Mensah

The Netlfix docuseries tells the story of a Brazilian former nurse who admitted to murdering and dismembering her husband.

Netlflix has released yet another compelling true crime documentary.

The series, entitled Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon A Crime, follows the shocking events in Brazil, which saw a former nurse kill and dismember her husband.

The story is well known in Brazil, but as it's introduced to new audiences on the streaming site, we look at the facts behind Elize Matsunaga's life, her murdered husband Marcos and ask where is she now?

Find out more about Elize Matsunaga and her horrific crime below.

Who was Marcos Matsunaga?

Marcos Matsunaga was a Japanese businessman and the heir to a multi-million dollar food company Yoki. His grandfather Yoshizo Kitano was one of the richest entrepreneurs in Brazil.

Who is Elize Matsunaga?

Elize Matsunaga is a 47-year-old former surgical nurse from Chopibnzinho, South Western, Parana, Brazil. In her quest to fund her law studies and to also live a luxurious life, Elize started working as a luxury escort, where she went by the name Kelly. It is this way in which she met her husband, who she is famed for murdering.

How did Elize and Marcos meet?

Marcos and Elize met when he hired her as an escort on the luxury site M. Class. After Elize took his fancy, he began hiring her permanently and the pair began dating, despite him being married to his first wife.

The pair lived together for three years until his divorce with his first wife was finalised. They later got married and had a daughter named Helena.

Though Marcos gave Elize the life luxurious she wanted, she was not happy as his infidelity became apparent. She planned on divorcing Marcos after she found out he was cheating on her, but soon was pregnant with Helena and decided to stay because they had tried for a baby for so long.

What did Elize Matsunaga do?

On 19 May 2012, Elize Matsunaga shot her husband Marcos Matsunaga. She then cut his body into seven parts and disposed of his body in trash bags. On the morning of 20 May, Elize was captured on CCTV entering a lift with three large suitcases. Marcos was last seen on CCTV footage the day before collecting a pizza from the apartment lobby. He was 42 years old.

After Marcos' family began to worry about him, Elize told them he had fled with a bag of clothes and cash. The reason she gave was his cheating.

However, soon Marcos' remains were found in different locations along the side of the road by locals 20 miles outside of São Paulo in Cotia.

On 4 June 2013, Elize was arrested for her husband's murder. After admitting to the murder, her defence team argued that it was a crime of passion prompted y her husbands infidelity. She claimed that as they sat down to have a pizza, they began arguing and he slapped her from across the table. She also argued he threatened to take custody of their daughter Helena.

Where is Elize Matsunaga now?

Elize Matsunaga stood trial in May 2016 and on 5 December was sentenced to 19 years 11 months and 1 day in prison for the murder and destruction and concealment of a corpse. She is now serving a sentence at the Tremembé Women's Penitentiary São Paulo. She is due for release in 2035.

How can I watch Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon A Crime?

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon A Crime is available to stream on Netflix from 8 July 2021.

