Watch Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn practice Metallica’s Master of Puppets

The Metallica anthem features prominently in a scene where Stranger Things character Eddie Munson plays the track.

Stranger Things writers have shared a video of Joseph Quinn practicing the guitar solo to Metallica’s Master of Puppets.

The hit 80s sci-fi series featured the track in one of their most memorable scenes, which saw Quinn’s character Eddie Munson use his guitar to distract the Demobats from Vecna's home.

Now we can actually get some insight into some of the preparation that went into nailing the scene.

practice makes perfect pic.twitter.com/yjv63A1pfp — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 10, 2022

Find out more about the guitar part, the preparation that went into it and what Metallica thought about it below.

Did Joe Quinn actually play the guitar in Stranger Things?

Joseph Quinn was playing Master of Puppets in Stranger Things and had leant on his own guitar skills to play the part.

Quinn told the Los Angeles Times: "They sent me a couple emails asking if I played guitar and I said yes I did."Then they sent the script over and I kind of imploded and went to go buy a guitar as soon as I could and started practicing."

However Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo's son, Tye Trujillo, added guitar tracks to the hit.

What did Metallica think of Master of Puppets in Stranger Things?

Metallica of course gave permission for their 1986 single to be in the series and they took to Instagram to react to the scene once it aires.

The wrote: "The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include “Master of Puppets” in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it."

They added: "We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away... it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?



"It’s an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show."

When is Stranger Things season 5 coming out?

So far, there's no confirmed date for Stranger Things season 5, but most people are looking at a date at 2024.

