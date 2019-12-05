Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson & Kevin Hart 'to appear in I'm A Celeb'

5 December 2019, 12:57

According to reports, the Jumanji: The Next Level stars are set to help two celebs take part in a Dingo Dollar challenge with a pre-recorded clip, which will air on the ITV show.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Kevin Hart are to take part in an I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! challenge.

The Jumanji: The Next Level co-stars will help two campmates by appearing in a pre-recorded clip during a Jumanji'-themed Dingo Dollar challenge on an episode this Thursday (5 December 2019).

A TV insider told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Dwanye Johnson will appear at the start of the challenge to brief the two celebrities via a pre-recorded video message with Kevin Hart. It is like nothing that has ever been done on the show."

The two Hollywood actors are expected to bring in a whopping £1 million for the ITV show with the help of the new product placement features throughout the challenge, and ads of Dwayne, 47, and Kevin's upcoming film.

Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson at the Jumanji: The Next Level" Premiere In Berlin
Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson at the Jumanji: The Next Level" Premiere In Berlin. Picture: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Kevin Hart's 'I'm A Celeb' promo will be another one of his first TV appearances since his horror car crash this summer.

The 40-year-old comedian needed to have emergency surgery on his spine after the car he was travelling in flipped and spun off the road back in September.

Watch Kevin Hart's recovery video below:

But it was his co-star's "heart [that] stopped" when he heard his close friend was rushed to hospital.

He said: "His situation could've gone another way. He knows that, we know that. When I heard the news, my heart stopped and I lost my breath. Kevin's one of the good ones, he's a good egg. So I'm really proud of not only his ability to overcome, but we're here, we're in Cabo [promoting the film], we made 'Jumanji'. Life is good. I'm happy that he's here."

Dwayne Johnson also revealed his reaction to seeing Kevin for the first time after his accident, and discussed how the actor and comedian's outlook on life had changed.

He recalled: "We hugged, we had a real strong conversation when he finally came back, face to face, about what this meant and how it had changed him.

"It's almost as if life and the universe takes this shade and lifts it from your eyes and you view the world a different way. It's really beautiful."

