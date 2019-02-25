VIDEO: Olivia Colman's Oscars speech is the most British thing ever

25 February 2019, 11:53 | Updated: 25 February 2019, 12:09

The British actress took home the award for Best Actress for her role in The Favourite. Watch her charming acceptance speech in full here.

Olivia Colman took home the Best Actress Oscar for her role in The Favourite.

The British actress, who plays Queen Anne in the quirky historically-inspired film, won the Oscars for her equally quirky charming and down-to-earth acceptance speech for one of the biggest accolade's of the night.

"It's genuinely quite stressful," she began her speech. "This is hilarious. I've got an Oscar!".

Watch a short clip of her acceptance speech above.

Olivia Colman delivers charming speech as she wins the Oscar for Lead Actress for her role in The Favourite
Olivia Colman delivers charming speech as she wins the Oscar for Lead Actress for her role in The Favourite. Picture: Craig Sjodin via Getty Images

She continued: "I have to thank lots of people. If by the way I forget anybody I will find you later and give you all a massive snog and I'm really sorry."

See her full Oscars acceptance speech here:

