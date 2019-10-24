VIDEO: Luke Goss teases "grittier" second Bros documentary

One half of the 80s duo Bros has said the follow up to their 2018 After The Screaming Stops film would be more about the music.

Luke Goss has teased a second Bros documentary, and said it will be "grittier" and more driven by the music.

The drummer, who is part of the duo with his twin brother Matt Goss, was catapulted back into the limelight after their Bros: After The Screaming Stops documentary became an overnight sensation.

Now, asked by Ben Shepherd on ITV's This Morning if there will be a follow up to their warts-and-all film, Luke replied: "Yeah, I think Matt and I agreed unanimously that the next documentary will be grittier, but also much more artistic, cinematic in its composition, but also very much driven by the musical element- both live, touring, in the studio, writing the machine but also that it would be driven very much by music..."

Matt and Luke Goss from Bros in 2016. Picture: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

The When Will I Be Famous? star added: "Because the other movie was driven by family on the backdrop of music, but we wanna bring that dynamic the other way round so music is what's driving the next film, but I think we're both looking to do that and we've been asked about biopics and all sorts of things."

Matt and Luke Goss sent audiences into a frenzy with the first documentary, with their tit for tat relationship, wacky mantras, and often misguided one-liners quickly becoming the stuff of memes.

Watch the original trailer for the documentary below:

