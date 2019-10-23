The Peaky Blinders soundtrack: get the tracklist with Arctic Monkeys, Royal Blood & more
23 October 2019, 11:44 | Updated: 23 October 2019, 12:09
The record, which features the likes of Nick Cave, Arctic Monkeys, PJ Harvey and Royal Blood will be released on 15 November.
Details of the first official Peaky Blinders soundtrack has been announced.
The hit BBC Brummie gangster series, which stars Cillian Murphy and features Nick Cave's Red Right Hand in its opening credits, has showcased music from the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Royal Blood, PJ Harvey, Laura Marling and The Last Shadow Puppets across its five seasons.
Now, its dark and dramatic soundtrack has been compiled into a record, which is set for release on 15 November 2019.
The album - which will include exclusive tracks from PJ Harvey, Richard Hawley and Jehnny Beth - comes in the form of a 2 CD and 3 LP set, which features music and key clips of dialogue from all five series.
The 2CD also includes a 32-page book with images from the show, behind the scenes notes from Guardian journalist Phil Harrison, quotes from the cast and ‘The Chap’ magazine in conversation with Peaky Blinders’ Costume Designer, Alison McCosh.
A free limited-edition Peaky Blinders poster will be included for the first 500 pre-orders on both the 2CD and 3LP across uDiscover, recordstore.co.uk and Sound Of Vinyl.
CD Tracklist for the Peaky Blinders Soundtrack:
CD1
1. Tommy: 'It’s Not A Good Idea…'
2. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - Red Right Hand
3. The White Stripes - St James Infirmary Blues
4. Truce - From 'Peaky Blinders' Original Soundtrack / Series 1 (Score)
5. Tommy: 'Right I Have Bought You Hear Today…'
6. Dan Auerbach - The Prowl
7. Polly: 'There’s Only One Thing…'
8. Jack White - Love Is Blindness
9. PJ Harvey - To Bring You My Love
10. Alfie: 'I’ve Heard Very Bad, Bad, Bad Things…'
11. Black Rebel Motorcycle - River Styx
12. Post Irish Meeting - From 'Peaky Blinders' Original Soundtrack / Series 2 (Score)
13. PJ Harvey - Red Right Hand
14. Laura Marling - What He Wrote
15. Arthur: 'Do You Wanna Tell ‘Em…'
16. Royal Blood - Come On Over
17. Arctic Monkeys - Do I Wanna Know?
18. Tommy: 'I Love You…'
19. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - Breathless
20. Radiohead - You And Whose Army?
21. Polly: 'A Woman Of Substance…'
22. PJ Harvey - This Is Love
23. Sons - From 'Peaky Blinders' Original Soundtrack / Series 3 (Score)
24. Tommy: 'You Can Change What You Do…'
25. Queens Of The Stone Age - Burn The Witch
26. The Last Shadow Puppets - Bad Habits
27. David Bowie - Lazarus
CD2
1. Tommy: 'Sex, Freedom, Whiskey Sours…'
2. Savages - Adore
3. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - The Mercy Seat (Live From KCRW)
4. Rachel Unthank & The Winterset - I Wish
5. Ballad Of Polly Gray - From 'Peaky Blinders' Original Soundtrack / Series 4 (Score)
6. Tommy: 'I’m Not A Traitor To My Class…'
7. Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes - Devil Inside Me
8. Foals - Snake Oil
9. Polly: 'It's In Our Gypsy Blood…'
10. Radiohead - Pyramid Song
11. Laura Marling - A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall
12. Ada: 'So, Tommy Shelby, MP…'
13. Black Sabbath - The Wizard
14. Anna Calvi - Papi Pacify
15. Joy Division - Atmosphere
16. Tommy: 'You Need To Understand…'
17. Anna Calvi - You’re Not God
18. Arthur: 'There’s A Bentley Outside…'
19. Jehnny Beth - I'm The Man
20. Idles - Never Fight A Man With A Perm
21. Tommy: 'I Will Continue…'
22. Richard Hawley - Ballad Of A Thin Man
3LP Tracklist
LP1 - Side A
Tommy: 'It’s Not A Good Idea…'
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - Red Right Hand
The White Stripes - St James Infirmary Blues
Truce - From 'Peaky Blinders' Original Soundtrack / Series 1 (Score)
Tommy: 'Right I Have Bought You Hear Today…'
Dan Auerbach - The Prowl
Polly: 'There’s Only One Thing…'
Jack White - Love Is Blindness
PJ Harvey - To Bring You My Love
LP1 - Side B
Alfie: 'I’ve Heard Very Bad, Bad, Bad Things…'
Black Rebel Motorcycle - River Styx
Post Irish Meeting - From 'Peaky Blinders' Original Soundtrack / Series 2 (Score)
PJ Harvey - Red Right Hand
Laura Marling - What He Wrote
Arthur: 'Do You Wanna Tell ‘Em…'
Royal Blood - Come On Over
Arctic Monkeys - Do I Wanna Know?
LP2 - Side A
Tommy: 'I Love You…'
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - Breathless
Radiohead - You And Whose Army?
Polly: 'A Woman Of Substance…'
PJ Harvey - This Is Love
Sons - From 'Peaky Blinders' Original Soundtrack / Series 3 (Score)
Tommy: 'You Can Change What You Do…'
Queens Of The Stone Age - Burn The Witch
The Last Shadow Puppets - Bad Habits
David Bowie - Lazarus
LP2 - Side B
Tommy: 'Sex, Freedom, Whiskey Sours…'
Savages - Adore
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - The Mercy Seat (Live From KCRW)
Rachel Unthank & The Winterset - I Wish
Ballad Of Polly Gray - From 'Peaky Blinders' Original Soundtrack / Series 4 (Score)
Tommy: 'I’m Not A Traitor To My Class…'
Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes - Devil Inside Me
LP3 - Side A
Foals - Snake Oil
Polly: 'It's In Our Gypsy Blood…'
Radiohead - Pyramid Song
Laura Marling - A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall
Ada: 'So, Tommy Shelby, MP…'
Black Sabbath - The Wizard
Anna Calvi - Papi Pacify
LP3 - Side B
Joy Division - Atmosphere
Tommy: 'You Need To Understand…'
Anna Calvi - You’re Not God
Arthur: 'There’s A Bentley Outside…'
Jehnny Beth - I'm The Man
Idles - Never Fight A Man With A Perm
Tommy: 'I Will Continue…'
Richard Hawley - Ballad Of A Thin Man
It's been a big year for Peaky Blinders, who opened the doors to its inaugural festival in September, with special guest Liam Gallagher.
Paying tribute to the hit BBC drama by wearing his best peaked hat, Liam Gallagher took to the stage in the early evening to a packed out crowd.
The Shockwave singer performed songs from his forthcoming new album, Why Me? Why Not as well as Oasis favourites Columbia and Supersonic.
The Rock N Roll star made it a family affair bringing his sons Lennon and Gene, daughter Molly, brother Paul and girlfriend Debbie Gwyther to the gig.
The first official gathering of Peaky Blinders fans and music enthusiasts was a raging success with punters, musicians and everyone in between involving themselves in the festivities and being transported to Birmingham in the 1920s.
