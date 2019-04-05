VIDEO: Watch Jodie Comer in the latest sneak peek from Killing Eve season 2

BBC America has unveiled another teaser ahead of their season 2 premiere this Sunday seeing Villanelle's recovery from her stab wound in hospital.

Another teaser for Killing Eve season 2 has been released.

The hit drama - starring Jodie Comer as Eve Polastri and Sandra Oh as Villanelle - hits BBC America this Sunday 7 April from 8pm, and to whet audiences appetite, they've dropped another teaser.

Watch the clip above, which sees Villanelle make a friend as she recovers from her stab wound.

Watch the first teaser trailer released for Killing Eve:

See the main cast members we know of starring in season 2 so far below:

Sandra Oh - Eve Polastri

Jodie Comer - Villanelle

Fiona Shaw - Carolyn Martens

Nina Sosanya - Jess

Susan Lynch - Anna

Sean Delany - Kenny Stowton

Edward Blackwell - Hugo

Watch the second teaser trailer for Killing Eve:

Watch the third teaser trailer for Killing Eve:

