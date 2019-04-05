VIDEO: Watch Jodie Comer in the latest sneak peek from Killing Eve season 2
5 April 2019, 18:50
BBC America has unveiled another teaser ahead of their season 2 premiere this Sunday seeing Villanelle's recovery from her stab wound in hospital.
Another teaser for Killing Eve season 2 has been released.
The hit drama - starring Jodie Comer as Eve Polastri and Sandra Oh as Villanelle - hits BBC America this Sunday 7 April from 8pm, and to whet audiences appetite, they've dropped another teaser.
Watch the clip above, which sees Villanelle make a friend as she recovers from her stab wound.
Watch the first teaser trailer released for Killing Eve:
See the main cast members we know of starring in season 2 so far below:
Sandra Oh - Eve Polastri
Jodie Comer - Villanelle
Fiona Shaw - Carolyn Martens
Nina Sosanya - Jess
Susan Lynch - Anna
Sean Delany - Kenny Stowton
Edward Blackwell - Hugo
Watch the second teaser trailer for Killing Eve:
Watch the third teaser trailer for Killing Eve: