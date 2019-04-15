VIDEO: Watch the Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 teaser

15 April 2019, 14:03

The first episode of the final season of Game of Thrones has aired and a new teaser has dropped for episode two. Watch it here.

Game of Thrones made its season 8 premiere last night to a hungry audience, and now HBO has released a teaser trailer of the second episode.

See the teaser for the second instalment of the final season above.

Meanwhile, Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys in the hit HBO drama revealed she told one person how Game of Thrones ends.

Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the actress - who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the hit fantasy series - revealed she told her mother, but thinks her secret is safe with her.

Watch a clip from the show to see her explain all here:

Watch the official trailer for season 8 below:

