VIDEO: Watch the Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 teaser

The first episode of the final season of Game of Thrones has aired and a new teaser has dropped for episode two. Watch it here.

Game of Thrones made its season 8 premiere last night to a hungry audience, and now HBO has released a teaser trailer of the second episode.

See the teaser for the second instalment of the final season above.

READ MORE: Game of Thrones houses explained - From the Starks and Lannisters, to the Tyrells and Greyjoys

Meanwhile, Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys in the hit HBO drama revealed she told one person how Game of Thrones ends.

Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the actress - who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the hit fantasy series - revealed she told her mother, but thinks her secret is safe with her.

Watch a clip from the show to see her explain all here:

READ MORE: Who are the White Walkers in Game of Thrones and why were they made?

Watch the official trailer for season 8 below:

READ MORE: Game of Thrones deaths ranked from King Joffrey to The Red Wedding