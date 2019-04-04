Game of Thrones 8: Emilia Clarke told one person how it ends

The British actress, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the hit HBO fantasy drama, has revealed she let slip how it ends.

Emilia Clarke has revealed that she told one person how Game of Thrones' final season ends.

The cast have been sworn to secrecy about the outcome of the HBO drama, which will come to a dramatic end with its eighth and final season, which premieres on 14 April 2019.

But, speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the actress - who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the hit fantasy series - revealed she told her mother, but thinks her secret is safe with her.

Watch the clip above to hear why.

Emilia Clarke at the Game of Thrones season 8 premiere in New York. Picture: Anthony Behar/SIPA USA/PA Images

The actress, who usually has platinum blonde locks for the role as Khlaseesi and the Mother of Dragaons, also opened up to Colbert about the two brain aneurysms she suffered while she was working on season one and three of the show.

Watch her talk about it below:

While Emilia Clarke admitted she let slip the top secret ending to the drama, Maisie Williams pranked audiences into believing she'd given up a huge spoiler.

Find out what happened here:

The Game of Thrones cast have been keeping very busy in the build up to the premiere and Kit Harrington is no different.

His appearance on SNL saw him take part in a skit where Leslie Jones made him recreate famous GOT moments.

Watch them in action below:

See the first full Game Of Thrones trailer here: