Twitter reacts to Robbie Williams biopic being in the works

A biopic about the life of Robbie Williams is in its early stages. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Mensah

A film based on the former Take That star's life from the maker of The Greatest Showman is said to be in its early stages.

A biopic on the life of Robbie Williams is in the works.

The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey is set to tell the story of Williams' journey from pop hopeful, to Take That member, to global superstar.

The film has been given the working title Better Man and is also set to touch on his struggles with substance abuse.

Gracey revealed to Deadline: "As for how we represent Robbie in the film, that bit is top secret. I want to do this in a really original way.

"I remember going to the cinema as a kid and there were films that blew me away and made me say as I sat there in the cinema, ‘I’ve never seen this before’. I just want the audience to have that feeling."

Gracey also believes the magic of the Angels singer lies in him being an "Everyman," which will make his story so interesting to tell.

"Unlike some people who were born prodigies or musical geniuses and you follow the narrative of the world catching up to their brilliance, this isn’t that story," the director revealed.

"Robbie is that Everyman, who just dreamed big and followed those dreams and they took him to an incredible place. Because of that, his is an incredibly relatable story. He’s not the best singer, or dancer, and yet, he managed to sell 80 million records worldwide.

"You can relate to the guy who doesn’t see himself as having any extraordinary talent, even though of course, he does. What he did have is the will, vision and confidence to say, I’m going to pursue my dream. For us as an audience, it’s a window into the world, of what if we just went for it and chased that impossible dream that so many of us put to one side."

Gracey also told the outlet that some of Williams' biggest hits will feature in the biopic, but they will be re-sung for the emotion of the moment, not just shoehorned in for the sake of it.

"All Robbie’s songs will be re-sung, for the emotion of the moment,” he revealed. "If in his life he’s in the depths of despair, he’s not going to sing a song as cabaret flamboyant showmanship; it’s going to be broken, acapella, stripped down, because that’s where he is emotionally.

"In moments of pure joy, you’ll get songs sung in this whirlwind of hysteria. So essentially every song in the film, Robbie will sing, but it will be performed for the emotion of that moment, and that scene."

Naturally, the news trended on Twitter, with many poking fun of the idea of a Robbie biopic.

One joked: "I would imagine the person most excited about a film based on the life and career of Robbie Williams is Robbie Williams."

Another commented quite harshly: "Just when you think we’ve reached the foulest depths of raw depravity to which humanity is capable of sinking, they announce a biopic of Robbie Williams. No wonder Keats died 200 years ago, he knew what was coming."

Another theorist mused: "Hear me out, but is the WHO even considering that Covid19 might have been caused by those bits in Robbie Williams songs where he has a go at rapping?"

One Twitter user, however, didn't even know what a biopic was.

It hasn't all been bad though, with some even being in support of the Rock DJ singer.

One wrote: "everyone on my tl is dissing the robbie williams film but i think it sounds cool".

Another asked: "I don't understand why does twitter not like Robbie Williams?"

Holly went one further and admitted: "Gonna say it: I’m here for the @robbiewilliams biopic."

Whatever you think about a film being made about the singer, it's clear that plenty of people have something to say about it and we'll probably all be watching it.

