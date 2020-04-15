Tom Hardy to return to CBeebies Bedtime Stories for one whole week

The Peaky Blinders star has announced he will return to the much-loved children's TV segment, which sees celebrities read from books.

Tom Hardy will be back on CBeebies Bedtime Stories for a whole week.

The Peaky Blinders actor was a huge hit with young audiences, with 1.07 million watching his storytelling sessions since 2016, and now he's announced his return with Tom's Week to keep the little ones and their parents entertained during the coronavirus lockdown.

He said: "Hello. I'm Tom. Sometimes, on a day like this, I feel strong and happy. But, on other days, I just need somebody to give me a hug."

A post shared by CBeebies Grown-Ups' Twitter page also confirmed the news, writing: "You asked. Tom Hardy listened!

"NEW CBeebies Bedtime Stories nightly: 27th April - 1st May.

"Yes. EVERY night."

A source added to The Sun newspaper: "Tom was eager to help families in isolation and felt this might give parents a break.

"CBeebies were obviously delighted, they know he is a big hit. Especially with mums."

The Venom star will kick off the week on 27 April, when he will be joined by his French bulldog, Blue, to read Hug Me by Simona Ciraolo.

The 42-year-old star will begin: "Tonight's bedtime story is all about a little cactus called Felipe, who just wants a hug, too."

Tom - who first appeared on the series in 2016 - is also set to read Under The Same Sky by Robert Vescio and Nicky Johnston, There's a Tiger in the Garden by Lizzy Stewart, Don't Worry, Little Crab by Chris Haughton and The Problem With Problems by Rachel Rooney and Zehra Hicks.

Tom Hardy is one of many actors to add their sparkly to the Bedtime Stories series, including Idina Menzel, Orlando Bloom, Isla Fisher, Emilia Fox, Damian Lewis, David Tennant, Maxine Peake, James McAvoy, Dolly Parton, Sir Elton John, George Ezra, Suranne Jones and Eddie Redmayne.

