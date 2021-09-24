Tom Felton: Harry Potter star collapses at Ryder Cup celebrity golf match

24 September 2021, 12:32 | Updated: 24 September 2021, 12:37

Tom Felton collapses at celebrity golf match in the US
Tom Felton collapses at celebrity golf match in the US. Picture: 1. Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images 2. Andrew Redington/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The star, known for playing Draco Malfoy in the hit franchise, was carried off a golf course after collapsing during a celebrity tournament.

Tom Felton had to be carried off a golf course after collapsing during a Ryder Cup celebrity match.

The Harry Potter star, who is famous for playing Draco Malfoy in the films, had a "medical incident" on the Wisconsin course on Thursday (23 September).

The Professional Golfers' Association said in a statement: "In today’s Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No further details are available."

Tom Felton is carted off the course after collapsing during the celebrity matches ahead of the 43rd Ryder Cup
Tom Felton is carted off the course after collapsing during the celebrity matches ahead of the 43rd Ryder Cup. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The Harry Potter star, who celebrated his 34th birthday the day before, had been playing alongside Olympian Dan Jansen and hockey players Mike Eruzione and Teemu Selanne.

Earlier on in the match, he had delighted Harry Potter fans in the crowd by pretending to use his golf club as a Quidditch broomstick.

