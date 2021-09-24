Tom Felton: Harry Potter star collapses at Ryder Cup celebrity golf match
24 September 2021, 12:32 | Updated: 24 September 2021, 12:37
The star, known for playing Draco Malfoy in the hit franchise, was carried off a golf course after collapsing during a celebrity tournament.
The Harry Potter star, who is famous for playing Draco Malfoy in the films, had a "medical incident" on the Wisconsin course on Thursday (23 September).
The Professional Golfers' Association said in a statement: "In today’s Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No further details are available."
The Harry Potter star, who celebrated his 34th birthday the day before, had been playing alongside Olympian Dan Jansen and hockey players Mike Eruzione and Teemu Selanne.
Earlier on in the match, he had delighted Harry Potter fans in the crowd by pretending to use his golf club as a Quidditch broomstick.
