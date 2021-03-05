Harry Potter's Tom Felton posts throwback snap with Emma Watson and Alfred Enoch

Tom Felton has shared a throwback behind the scenes Harry Potter photo. Picture: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for New York Comic Con

By Jenny Mensah

The star, who played Draco Malfoy in the franchise, shared the adorable photo from his early days working on the film.

Tom Felton has shared an adorable snap of himself with Emma Watson and Alfred Enoch in their Harry Potter days.

Felton, who starred as Draco Malfoy in the franchise, posted a photo of what looks like himself homeschooling with Watson and Enoch, who played Hermione Granger and Dean Thomas respectively.

He captioned it with #tbt and an emoji of a lion, snake and another lion, to represent their houses of Gryffindor and Slytherin.

See his cute behind the scenes snap here:

It's not the only trip down memory lane Felton's taken of late.

The star also surprised a young Harry Potter fan, Archie - alongside his former co-star Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley - as a treat for raising funds for his brother's hospital.

Watch their video here:

Felton's throwback snap comes after reports that Emma Watson is set to retire from acting.

Fans of the British actress, model and activist reacted in shock to the news that the 30-year-old may not be looking for any new roles, which led to rumours she may have retired completely.

It was reported by Mail Online that the 30-year-old actress has gone "dormant" and "not taking on new commitments" according to her agent, with a source telling the outlet: "Emma has gone underground, she is settling down with Leo. They're laying low. Maybe she wants a family."

The actress herself is yet to comment on any of these claims and her last activity on Twitter was August 2020.

Watson - who has starred in the likes of Little Women (2019), the live action version of Disney's Beauty and The Beast (2017), The Bling Ring (2013) and The Perks of Being A Wallflower (2012) - began her acting career at just nine years old as Hermione Granger in the franchise.

