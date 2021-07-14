How many episodes of This Way Up are there in season two?

Aisling Bea and Sharon Horgan are returning to our screens for a second helping of hit comedy drama, This Way Up.

Following the success of the first season, This Way Up season two is premiering in the UK today.

Starring Catastrophe's Sharon Horgan as Shona and Irish comedian Aisling Bea as her sister and teacher Aine, the comedy drama is about family, love and recovery.

Whilst Shona is about to get married, Aine is on the verge of starting a new relationship in season two.

Here's exactly how many episodes of This Way Up are in this season...

When is This Way Up season 2 released?

Aisling Bea's hit comedy drama is returning to Channel 4 on Wednesday, July 14.

You can watch it live at 10pm, or catch up afterwards on All4.

In the US, the second series has already landed on streaming service, Hulu.

Here's how many episodes are in season two of This Way Up. Picture: Hulu

How many episodes are there?

In total, season two is made up of six episodes, which will air weekly every Wednesday night. Episodes each last around half an hour.

The season two finale is slated to be released on Channel 4 on August 25.

What will season 2 of This Way Up be about?

In the new trailer, it appears as though Aine and her boss Richard (Tobias Menzies) will embark on a secret relationship.

Elsewhere, Shona is conflicted by her kiss with business partner Charlotte, which happened at the end of season one.

Who's in the cast with Aisling Bea and Sharon Horgan?

The Crown's Tobias Menzies stars in the show alongside Sharon Horgan and Aisling Bea. He plays Richard, Aine's love interest.

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones actress Indira Varma plays Charlotte and Aasif Mandvi plays Vish.