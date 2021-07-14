How many episodes of This Way Up are there in season two?

14 July 2021, 15:30

Aisling Bea and Sharon Horgan are returning to our screens for a second helping of hit comedy drama, This Way Up.

Following the success of the first season, This Way Up season two is premiering in the UK today.

Starring Catastrophe's Sharon Horgan as Shona and Irish comedian Aisling Bea as her sister and teacher Aine, the comedy drama is about family, love and recovery.

Whilst Shona is about to get married, Aine is on the verge of starting a new relationship in season two.

READ MORE: Everything we know so far about new Amy Winehouse documentary, Reclaiming Amy

Here's exactly how many episodes of This Way Up are in this season...

When is This Way Up season 2 released?

Aisling Bea's hit comedy drama is returning to Channel 4 on Wednesday, July 14.

You can watch it live at 10pm, or catch up afterwards on All4.

In the US, the second series has already landed on streaming service, Hulu.

Here's how many episodes are in season two of This Way Up
Here's how many episodes are in season two of This Way Up. Picture: Hulu

How many episodes are there?

In total, season two is made up of six episodes, which will air weekly every Wednesday night. Episodes each last around half an hour.

The season two finale is slated to be released on Channel 4 on August 25.

What will season 2 of This Way Up be about?

In the new trailer, it appears as though Aine and her boss Richard (Tobias Menzies) will embark on a secret relationship.

Elsewhere, Shona is conflicted by her kiss with business partner Charlotte, which happened at the end of season one.

Who's in the cast with Aisling Bea and Sharon Horgan?

The Crown's Tobias Menzies stars in the show alongside Sharon Horgan and Aisling Bea. He plays Richard, Aine's love interest.

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones actress Indira Varma plays Charlotte and Aasif Mandvi plays Vish.

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Love Is Blind couple Lauren and Cameron

Love Is Blind season one: Where are the couples now?

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon and Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier in The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead season 10 is finally coming to Netflix

Amy Winehouse on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 2007

Reclaiming Amy: Release date, trailer and everything we know so far

Emmys image

Emmys 2021: Date, predictions, nominations and how to watch

Elize Matsunaga in Netflix's Once Upon A Crime

Where is Elize Matsunaga now? The killer wife of Marcos in Netflix's Once Upon a Crime

Latest On Radio X

Stars of 2012: Psy, Jake Bugg, Taylor Swift and LMFAO

Only a genius can score 100% on this year 2012 lyrics quiz

Quizzes

The Lathums at Wigan Market

The Lathums unveil unique acapella version of How Beautiful Life Can Be

Noel Gallagher London 1995

QUIZ: Do you know ALL the lyrics to Oasis' Talk Tonight?

Quizzes

Tom Meighan And Vikki Ager marry

Former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan marries partner Vikki Ager a year on from assault

Kasabian

Bastille, 2021

How did Bastille pick their band name?

Bastille

Kurt Cobain in Rotterdam, 31 August 1991.

What Nirvana's Lithium says about religion and mental health

Nirvana