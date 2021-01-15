The Royle Family episode given "discriminatory language" warning on iPlayer

The Royle Family Christmas 2000. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

By Jenny Mensah

An episode of the famous TV show in which Jim Royle comments on Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen has been issued with a warning on the streaming site.

An episode of The Royle Family has been given a warning on BBC iPlayer.

The British TV show - which portrays Jim Royle (Ricky Tomlinson) and his brood - is the latest in a line of vintage TV shows to have been special given messaging on the streaming site.

The third episode of the second series, which first aired on 7 October 1999, sees the family watching an episode of Changing Rooms and sees Jim Royle refer to the show's real-life presenter Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen as a "nancy boy".

The show, which already contained an adult content warning, now carries the message: "Contains discriminatory language which some viewers may find offensive".

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen in 1999. Picture: Michael Crabtree/PA Archive/PA Images

A BBC representative told MailOnline: "Some older programmes on occasion contain language that some viewers find offensive, inappropriate or which have now fallen out of use, and for that reason, we do make that clear on iPlayer and elsewhere."

The Royle Family made its TV debut in 1998 and ended in 2000, but aired special Christmas episodes from 2006-2012.

Other than Ricky Tomlinson, the hit show also starred Sue Johnston as Barbara Royle, Ralf Little as Antony Royle, Craig Cash as Dave Best and the late Caroline Aherne as Denise Best.

The move comes after the 1971 Dad's Army film was given a "discriminator language" warning last month and shows such as Little Britain and Come Fly With Me were removed due to their use of blackface.

Last year also saw Netflix pull The Mighty Boosh and The League of Gentlemen off their platforms for the same reason.

The decisions came in light of the Black Lives Matter protests last summer, which were sparked by the death of George Floyd.

