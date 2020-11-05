Matt Lucas spoofs confusing US Election analysis in new video

5 November 2020, 14:01 | Updated: 5 November 2020, 14:07

The Little Britain creator took to social media to share a video where he sent up the complex US voting system amid the results of their 2020 Election.

Matt Lucas has shared a humorous video, which pokes fun at the complicated US Election results.

Like many of us, the Little Britain is no doubt waiting to find out if Donald Trump or Joe Biden will win the 2020 Presidential election, but he couldn't help but send up the complex US voting system with another of his small skits.

Looking to camera and speaking in an American accent, Lucas says: "So the President needs to take Arkansas. If he takes Arkansas, he also needs to take Pennsylvania. If he doesn't have the popular vote in Maine, he can still win Maine, but he needs to take Nebraska.

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden with a photo of Matt Lucas inset
Matt Lucas has sent up the confusing American Presidential voting system. Picture: 1. ANGELA WEISS,MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images 2. NGELA WEISS and MANDEL NGAN / Getty AFP 3. Instagram/Matt Lucas

"Nebraska only makes sense if he takes New Jersey. New Jersey won't matter to him if he takes West Virginia, but he needs to take West Virginia and also take Florida. If he does take Florida, he won't need to take Mississippi."

Sounds pretty simple right? Watch his clip above.

Many of his followers got the joke, with one writing: "Brilliant I’ve been trying to explain to my kids how it works but had to give up as confusing myself lol".

READ MORE: Matt Lucas talks to Chris Moyles about The Baked Potato song

READ MORE: Why has Little Britain been removed from streaming platforms?

It's not the first time Lucas has used his comedic skills to comment on politics lately.

He also impersonated UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson during lockdown to highlight the confusing nature of the rules.

View this post on Instagram

#clarity

A post shared by Matt Lucas (@realmattlucas) on

Just recently he dusted off his impersonation again to comment on Johnson's lateness when he was due to announce England's second lockdown.

Matt Lucas even got in full get up as the Prime Minister for a skit to promote the start of the Great British Bake Off in which he made his debut as a co host with Noel Fielding.

READ MORE: Tom DeLonge reacts to terrifying cake tribute on Bake Off

